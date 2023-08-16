Unanswered concerns will determine Colts' fate

Aug. 16—WESTFIELD — Count the ifs.

It's a time-honored football coaching tradition for assessing a team's chances for the upcoming season. The more ifs remain unanswered, the less confidence in a good result.

So, with the Indianapolis Colts coming off a disastrous 4-12-1 season and first-year head coach Shane Steichen attempting to lay the foundation for his program, let's count the ifs:

1. IF JONATHAN TAYLOR PLAYS ...

The team's best offensive player has been in a standoff with the Colts since players reported to Westfield's Grand Park for training camp July 25.

Taylor was placed on the physically unable to perform list that evening and officially has been rehabbing the ankle injury that cost him six games last season. He's also unhappy with Indianapolis' insistence he play out the final year of his rookie contract without an extension.

The running back's trade request became public July 29, but Colts owner Jim Irsay has declined to fulfill it.

Indianapolis' hope is Taylor relents and forms a potentially dynamic duo with rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson before contract talks resume after the season.

But, thus far, there's been little indication Taylor's agreeable to such an arrangement.

2. IF RICHARDSON DEVELOPS ...

This is at least partly tied to No. 1.

The fourth overall pick will have an easier time reading defenses if Taylor lines up alongside him in the backfield. And a combo of Richardson and Taylor could create extreme conflict in defenders attempting to stop what amounts to an old-fashioned option attack.

But there are many questions surrounding Richardson's overall game. Can he improve his accuracy and consistently put the ball in the right places? Will his work ethic and maturity translate into immediate on-field success? Or will patience be required as a player with just 13 starts in college polishes his game?

The answers will determine not just the Colts' ability to be a surprise contender this fall but much of the franchise's fortunes for the immediate future.

3. IF THE OFFENSIVE LINE IMPROVES ...

As important as No. 1 and No. 2 are, neither will make much impact if the line can't recover from an awful season.

Indianapolis averaged just 4.3 yards per carry and surrendered 60 sacks in 2022. If an offense that averaged just 17 points hopes to improve this fall, both numbers will need to be significantly better.

There were no major personnel additions, but Indianapolis believes detail-oriented offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. can make an immediate difference.

Better health — both physical and mental — also would be a bonus across the line, along with a Year 2 jump from left tackle Bernhard Raimann.

4. IF THE PASS RUSH ARRIVES ...

This one is mainly down to health.

Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo and Tyquan Lewis each have shown promise over the past two seasons. But they've missed a combined total of 31 games during that span.

Each of Lewis' last two seasons has ended with a torn ACL, Paye has battled a number of nagging ailments and Odeyingbo only began to look fully recovered from a 2020 torn Achilles' tendon in the second half of last season.

Defenisive tackles DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart form one of the NFL's best interior duos, but they need more help from the edge.

Last year's leading sack artist Yannick Ngakoue (9.5) is now with the Chicago Bears, and new addition Samson Ebukam never has recorded more than five sacks during six professional seasons.

5. IF THE YOUNG CORNERS MATURE EARLY ...

A heavy pass rush is all the more necessary given the inexperience in the defensive secondary.

All-Pro Stephon Gilmore was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in March, and part-time starter Brandon Facyson returned to the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency. When Isaiah Rodgers was suspended for a minimum of one year for violating the league's gambling policy and subsequently released, all three regular starters on the outside from last season were voided from the roster.

The replacements include second-year undrafted free agents Darrell Baker Jr. and Dallis Flowers and a trio of rookies — second-rounder JuJu Brents, fifth-rounder Darius Rush and seventh-rounder Jaylon Jones.

All five have the size, athleticism and physicality preferred in defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's scheme, but that little experience rarely is a recipe for success in the pass-happy NFL.