Unal 'keen to be part of the project'

[Getty Images]

Enes Unal has been speaking to Bournemouth's official website following the confirmation of his permanent signing with the club on a four-year deal.

"I'm so happy to be heading back to Bournemouth for the new season.

"I enjoyed testing myself in the Premier League while regaining my fitness, and now I am really excited for the years ahead.

"The project here is something I was keen to be a part of back in January, and I think that we have great potential together to improve further."

The Turkey international has made 32 appearances for his country and is part of their provisional squad for next month's Euro 2024 tournament.