Unai Emery Key In Convincing Aston Villa Target Of Move

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has convinced Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen to abandon any ideas of a move back to Borussia Dortmund to head to Villa Park, according to the Daily Mirror.

The 22-year-old Dutchman was a key player for Dortmund last season as they sprung a major surprise by reaching the Champions League final.

He has been keen to head back to the German giants, but they have been unable to afford Chelsea’s asking price.

Aston Villa will pay the £37.5m price and are closing in on adding Maatsen to the ranks at Villa Park.

And Emery holding talks with Maatsen was key in pushing the deal forward, with the Spaniard having convinced him about the project at Aston Villa.

Maatsen is now ready to make the switch to Aston Villa to play for Emery.

He will again be able to play in the Champions League next season after Aston Villa qualified with a top four finish in the recent campaign.

Selling Maatsen helps Chelsea with their PSR calculations as the academy product is generating pure profit for the club.

The defender has another two years to run on his Chelsea deal.