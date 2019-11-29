Unai Emery: Arsenal reveal why they sacked Spaniard as search for new manager begins

Getty

Arsenal have sacked Unai Emery after deeming that “results and performances” were “not at the level required”.

The Gunners have confirmed Freddie Ljungberg will take charge on an interim basis after Emery’s exit.

The 48-year-old replaced Arsene Wenger in March 2018 but was unable to take the club back to the Champions League, finishing fifth last season and losing the Europa League final to Chelsea.

The start of this season has proved a challenge and a 2-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday night proved to be the last straw.

Josh Kroenke said: “Our most sincere thanks go to Unai and his colleagues who were unrelenting in their efforts to get the club back to competing at the level we all expect and demand. We wish Unai and his team nothing but future success.”

The club statement added: “The decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level required.

“We have asked Freddie Ljungberg to take responsibility for the first team as interim head coach. We have full confidence in Freddie to take us forward.

“The search for a new head coach is underway and we will make a further announcement when that process is complete.”