Unaccounted For Carries
These lists will be depleted by re-signings and franchise tags.
These lists will be supplemented by releases.
This page will stay updated deep into the offseason.
Unaccounted For Carries by Team
Team
Carries
Carry%
Inside 5
Inside 5%
274
65.8%
261
55.7%
235
60.7%
206
55.5%
202
50%
Baltimore Ravens
195
35.6%
179
50.9%
159
33.7%
153
37.3%
151
31.9%
Minnesota Vikings
148
41.4%
Buffalo Bills
148
31.6%
Cleveland Browns
135
32.8%
Seattle Seahawks
115
21.5%
111
26.2%
Oakland Raiders
101
26%
Washington Redskins
91
21.9%
Philadelphia Eagles
87
21.6%
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83
21.3%
65
13.5%
Los Angeles Rams
50
10.8%
Dallas Cowboys
44
10%
Carolina Panthers
35
8.4%
Arizona Cardinals
31
8.7%
Pittsburgh Steelers
30
8.6%
27
8.1%
Denver Broncos
27
6.8%
Cincinnati Bengals
14
3.8%
New York Giants
11
3.1%
Los Angeles Chargers
11
2.7%
Indianapolis Colts
8
1.9%
Tennessee Titans
7
1.5%