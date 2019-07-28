Unaccounted For Carries

John Daigle
Rotoworld

These lists will be depleted by re-signings and franchise tags. 
These lists will be supplemented by releases. 
This page will stay updated deep into the offseason.

 

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Unaccounted For Carries by Team

Team

Carries

Carry%

Inside 5

Inside 5%

Jacksonville Jaguars

274

65.8%

Chicago Bears

261

55.7%

Kansas City Chiefs

235

60.7%

Miami Dolphins

206

55.5%

Detroit Lions

202

50%

Baltimore Ravens

195

35.6%

Atlanta Falcons

179

50.9%

New Orleans Saints

159

33.7%

New York Jets

153

37.3%

Houston Texans

151

31.9%

Minnesota Vikings

148

41.4%

Buffalo Bills

148

31.6%

Cleveland Browns

135

32.8%

Seattle Seahawks

115

21.5%

San Francisco 49ers

111

26.2%

Oakland Raiders

101

26%

Washington Redskins

91

21.9%

Philadelphia Eagles

87

21.6%

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

83

21.3%

New England Patriots

65

13.5%

Los Angeles Rams

50

10.8%

Dallas Cowboys

44

10%

Carolina Panthers

35

8.4%

Arizona Cardinals

31

8.7%

Pittsburgh Steelers

30

8.6%

Green Bay Packers

27

8.1%

Denver Broncos

27

6.8%

Cincinnati Bengals

14

3.8%

New York Giants

11

3.1%

Los Angeles Chargers

11

2.7%

Indianapolis Colts

8

1.9%

Tennessee Titans

7

1.5%

 

 

What to Read Next