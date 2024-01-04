'Unacceptable': Indiana's mounting turnover woes a glaring issue in Nebraska loss

LINCOLN, Neb. — Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson expected some growing pains this season as he reshaped his lineup after the key departures of Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino.

What he didn't expect was for the Hoosiers to lose sight of the fundamentals like they did on Wednesday night in a 86-70 loss to Nebraska.

Indiana (10-4; 2-1 Big Ten) turned the ball over a season-high 19 times just five days removed from tying a season-high with 17 turnovers in a too close for comfort win over Kennesaw State.

"You aren't going to beat anybody, especially on the road, turning it over 19 times," Woodson said.

More: Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson: 'Our starting guards were awful tonight'

Indiana's Malik Reneau, right, drives against Nebraska's Josiah Allick during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Indiana basketball's turnover numbers continue to climb

Indiana came into Wednesday night's game averaging 12.3 turnovers per game, a number that tied for No. 180th in the country out of 351 Division 1 teams. The Hoosiers averaged 11.5 turnovers per game in 2022-23 and 11.8 turnovers in 2021-22.

Last year, they only had two games where they turned it over more than 15 times and this year they have already surpassed that mark in just 14 games.

"Practice has been pretty good, we preach a lot about not turning the ball over," Woodson said. "Over the last two years, we've been pretty good in that area. The last two games we've exploded the other way."

Problem for the Hoosiers goes beyond one player

Indiana's starting lineup shouldered much of the blame on Wednesday night with Xavier Johnson, Kel'el Ware and Malik Reneau each turning it over four times and Trey Galloway adding three turnovers. Johnson's four turnovers came in just 15 minutes of playing time.

"A lot of times we were trying to create things that weren't there," Woodson said. "They put two (defenders) on the ball, and that's been pretty good for us...but tonight we tried to fight through it and were throwing it away. We had some unforced turnovers that were unacceptable."

In the second half, Indiana had turnovers on consecutive possessions three separate times.

Nebraska had 27 points off turnovers, which proved to be the key difference in the game, as Woodson dryly noted at the top of his press conference when he was asked about his team's offensive struggles.

"Not turning the ball over, that would help," Woodson said, with a shake of his head.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: IU basketball losing sight of fundamentals as Big Ten play heats up