‘Unacceptable’: Cardinals fans react to early season woes

ST. LOUIS – While rain may be known for bringing spirits down, that’s not happening at Busch Stadium.

“I’ll take a little rain as long as we get the game in,” Cardinals fan John Luetkemeyer said.

Rather, it’s the play on the field dampering fans state of mind a month into this baseball season.

“It’s been a disappointing start,” Cardinals fan Nancy Freels told Fox Two.

The Cardinals had 15 straight years of winning seasons up until last year when the team finished an abysmal 71-91, the teams worst mark since 1995.

“Losing over 90 games as a Cardinals fan is unacceptable,” Eric Huson said.

Bad record or not, fans are coming out, but not without frustrations.

“I think the fans show their support and I think it’s frustrating when you don’t see the results on the field,” Cardinals fan Brandon Connelly said.

Despite the early season losing record, there’s been a couple of bright spots with ace Sonny Gray and the rest of the pitching staff proving their worth.

“Sonny gray’s been awesome,” Huson said.

“I think the offseason acquisitions have been good so far,” Connelly added.

Even with the team sitting at the bottom of the NL Central fans still have hope. After all, it is a long season and there’s still plenty of baseball to be played.

“Don’t count us out,” Cardinals fan Derico Chatman said.

