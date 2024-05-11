UNA softball eliminated from ASUN Tournament by Central Arkansas

OXFORD, Ala. (WHNT) – The season came to an end for the UNA softball team on Friday as Central Arkansas got the 5-1 win in the ASUN Tournament.

The Lions went 1-2 during the tournament, after beating Austin Peay 3-0 in the single elimination game earlier in the week.

UNA finishes the 2024 season with a 35-19 overall record, 15-9 in ASUN play to finish fifth in the conference. It’s the Lion’s 12th straight season with a winning or tied record.

