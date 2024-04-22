UNA quarterback Noah Walters enters transfer portal

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – UNA quarterback Noah Walters announced on social media that he is entering the transfer portal.

Walters has been the Lions starting quarterback for the past two seasons. He was the Phil Steele ASUN Conference Freshman of the Year in 2022 and was also a Jerry Rice Award Finalist.

In his two seasons, Walters threw for 4,145 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions. He also rushed for 546 yards and four scores.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

