UNA announces revised 2024 football schedule

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The United Athletic Conference announced the new 2024 conference football schedule on Monday and the UNA football schedule experienced some notable changes to its conference slate.

Due to the departure of Stephen F. Austin from the Southland Conference, the UAC created a balanced eight-game schedule where all nine members would play each other at least once, thus establishing a clear criterion for determining a conference champion.



“Many times, challenges lead to opportunities that ultimately better a situation, and I commend the UAC for achieving that with this revised schedule,” said UNA Director of Athletics Dr. Josh Looney. “We are no longer playing an unbalanced conference schedule, and the UAC was able to protect key home dates across the conference – such as UNA’s previously-announced Homecoming game on October 12. This revised schedule delivers on our priorities following sudden change and formats nicely for our fans and campus community.”

All non-conference games will remain the same for UNA, including ESPN’s FCS Kickoff Game against Southeast Missouri on Aug. 24, a game at Memphis on August 31, the home opener against Illinois State on Sept. 7, and a road matchup at UT Martin on Sept. 14.



UNA’s new schedule includes the addition of Tarleton State, which will highlight UNA’s Family Weekend as the Little Lions Youth Game and serve as the new conference opener on Sept. 21. This game will be one of four home games during the conference portion of the schedule.



UNA’s other home opponents will be Utah Tech on Oct. 5 when the 1994 National Championship Team hosts its 30th Anniversary Reunion, Abilene Christian on Oct. 12 for Homecoming, and Austin Peay on Nov. 2 for Senior Day. The Lions retain both original dates for ACU and Austin Peay while flipping a road game at Utah Tech into a home game.



The first new road game for the Lions will be the newest UAC member, West Georgia, on Sept. 28 in Carrollton, Ga. While new to the UAC and Division I, West Georgia is a traditional rival for UNA dating back to 1983. UWG is leaving the Gulf South Conference for the ASUN and UAC this offseason.



Other road dates for UNA include Central Arkansas on Oct. 26, Southern Utah on Nov. 9 and the regular season finale at Eastern Kentucky University on Nov. 23. UNA’s two bye weeks are Oct. 19 and Nov. 16.



All home kickoff times have been announced, including 6 p.m. kickoffs on Sept. 7 for the home opener, Sept. 21 for Family Weekend, and Oct. 12 for Homecoming. The Lions will kick off at 4 p.m. on Oct. 5 for the 1994 National Championship Reunion and 4 p.m. on Nov. 2 for Senior Day.



Revised 2024 UNA Football Schedule

8/24 vs. SEMO 6 p.m. Montgomery, Ala. (ESPN FCS Kickoff Game)

8/31 at Memphis 6 p.m. Memphis, Tenn.

9/7 Illinois State 6 p.m. Florence, Ala. (Home Opener)

9/14 at UT Martin 6 p.m. Martin, Tenn.

9/21 Tarleton State 6 p.m. Florence, Ala. (Family Weekend)

9/28 at West Georgia TBD Carrollton, Ga.

10/5 Utah Tech 4 p.m. Florence, Ala. (1994 Championship Reunion)

10/12 Abilene Christian 6 p.m. Florence, Ala. (Homecoming)

10/19 BYE

10/26 at Central Arkansas TBD Conway, Ark.

11/2 Austin Peay 4 p.m. Florence, Ala. (Senior Day)

11/9 at Southern Utah TBD Cedar City, Utah

11/16 BYE

11/23 at Eastern Kentucky TBD Richmond, Ky.

