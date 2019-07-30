'Un-sackable quarterback' glitch in Madden 20 is a Ravens fan's dream

Every new Madden comes with its own kinks to work out, but Ravens fans might want to make this "un-sackable quarterback" glitch part of the game for good.

Sure, this glitch would render any quarterback unstoppable, but it was particularly fun to watch Lamar Jackson – the game's fastest quarterback – elude defenders with ease.

For preachers of north-south ball-carrying, this is tough to watch. It's a wildly entertaining 1:59 seconds of your life you'll never get back for everyone else.

For Madden enthusiasts, especially, this brings back memories of another dual-threat quarterback whose video-game abilities made him a glitch of his own in an actual video game – 2004 Michael Vick.

Vick, 2004's cover athlete, was a 95 in speed, 92 in elusiveness, 97 in accuracy and a 98 in throwing power. Jackson's speed is a 94, his agility is a 95, but his arm is nowhere near as proven as Vick's was.

There was no Madden jinx for the real-life Vick either, who went to his second-straight Pro Bowl that season. Ravens fans wouldn't mind if Jackson followed suit.

