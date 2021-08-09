UN report gives 'code red for humanity' on climate change, warns weather will worsen
The United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change releases a new and devastating report on the danger climate change has on the world.
A devastating wastewater dump may have contributed to a deadly algal bloom, residents say Justin Bloom, founder of the Suncoast Waterkeeper. Photograph: Zack Wittman/The Guardian Hundreds of tons of dead marine life have washed ashore and wafted a putrid stench along Florida’s beaches in recent weeks amid a toxic red tide bloom spreading in its waters. Thomas Patarek lives just a half mile away from the waterway. “When I walk my dog in the morning, I can smell the dead fish,” he told the Guardia
The hits just keep coming for the north-central United States as a stormy pattern persists for portions of the region. Daily rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms have brought the North Central states damaging wind gusts, flooding rainfall and hail each day since last Thursday. Late Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning, severe thunderstorms unleashed damaging wind gusts across a more than 500-mile-long swath from the Texas Panhandle to eastern Nebraska. These storms also unloaded torrential
SIR – The continued reluctance to switch to electric cars (Letters, August 5) suggests people think that the policy to move towards this form of propulsion is unwise. The lack of suitable charging facilities, the costs and length of life of replacement batteries, and the generating capacity needed are all prominent in the minds of car owners.
There are few things more idyllic than taking a summer stroll through a local park or botanical garden, walking under the lush trees as leaves begin to drop, portending the approaching fall. However, residents of one area in the U.S. are returning home from those summer walks covered in more than just a light mist of sweat—they're coming back covered in bites and blisters, too. Read on to discover what's causing this sudden problem and what you can do to protect yourself.RELATED: If You Live Her
Hundreds of top scientists released a devastating report Monday on the danger that human-caused climate change poses to the world.
Three lives have been taken by bears in three months in Western Canada, with experts saying it could be due to people going to the wild more.
In the Paris agreement, 195 countries agreed to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. A new report says we'll blow past that by 2040.
An elephant herd that fascinated locals and people around the world by making a yearlong journey into urbanized southwest China, raiding farms and even a retirement home for food, appears finally to be headed home. Despite their entrance into villages and a close approach to the Yunnan provincial capital of Kunming, no animals or humans have been injured. The 14 Asian elephants of various sizes and ages were guided across the Yuanjiang river in Yunnan on Sunday night and a path is being opened for them to return to the nature reserve where they lived in the Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture.
The video, which was released on August 6, showed a pixelated figure lighting a match, placing it on the grass and running away as flames quickly grow. The man was arrested by the Carabinieri.With temperatures approaching 104 Fahrenheit across southern Italy, hot winds have stoked flames of wildfires, which are common during the country's dry and hot summers.The Italian fire brigade tweeted on Sunday (August 8) that this year in the period between June 15 to August 8, there has been a 70% increase in the number of interventions they have had to carry out due to wildfires.The video was released a few days before the landmark IPCC report on climate change and as wildfires fueled by heat and drought are sweeping away entire towns in the U.S. West, releasing record carbon dioxide emissions from Siberian forests, and driving Greeks to flee their homes by ferry.
Greta Thunberg goes off on fast fashion in an Instagram post about her Vogue Scandinavia cover When most celebrities appear on the cover of a magazine, they post the photos online and give a shoutout to their makeup artist and photographer and talk about how excited they were to appear on [insert magazine cover name []
Part of the oral histories of Inuit in the eastern Canadian Arctic and southwestern Greenland include accounts of tool usage by polar bears dating back more than 240 years.
Forecasters are monitoring two systems that were brewing in the Atlantic on Sunday — and both could become tropical depressions later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 8 p.m. update.
After a brief respite from the hot and dry conditions, British Columbia is set to roast under yet another heat wave this week. The impending heat will lead to another spell of dangerous wildfire conditions.
Foreign relations committee chairman calls for ‘all measures necessary to support the people of Greece in their time of need’
Thick smoke that held down winds and temperatures began to clear Sunday from the scenic forestlands of Northern California as firefighters battling the largest single wildfire in state history braced for a return of fire-friendly weather. The winds weren’t expected to reach the ferocious speeds that helped the Dixie Fire explode in size last week. “The live trees that are out there now have a lower fuel moisture than you would find when you go to a hardware store or a lumber yard and get that piece of lumber that’s kiln dried,” Mark Brunton, operations section chief for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said in an online briefing Sunday morning.
U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres called the report a "code red for humanity." But experts say there is still time to change course.
The State Department denied reports that Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry traveled via private plane to attend the 60th birthday party of former President Barack Obama.
Thousands of homes have been damaged in Sudan after torrential rains caused heavy flooding, with many streets in the capital Khartoum deep in water, AFP correspondents said Sunday.
‘It was like something out of a movie,’ says the person who survived after getting stuck in an elevator in neck-deep water
They are known as the King and Queen of Rewilding for their promotion of the practice of restoring their Sussex estate to its previously uncultivated state.