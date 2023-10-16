UN Agency Says 400,000 Sheltering in Its Gaza Schools and Buildings

The UN’s Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA, said it was housing some 400,000 displaced Gazans in its schools and other buildings by October 15, as Israel continued to warn people in the north of the enclave to move south.

The agency also said 14 of its staff had been killed in Israel’s strikes on Gaza, which came in response to Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel.

Footage from Quds News Network shows displaced locals packing out a UNRWA school in Deir al-Balah. Credit: Quds News Network via Storyful