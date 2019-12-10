Umude's 21 points lead South Dakota past Alabama St

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) -- — Stanley Umude scored 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting and South Dakota beat Alabama State 73-59 on Monday night.

Leon Daniels' 3-pointer with 7:33 before halftime made it 20-19 in favor of Alabama state (1-7). Hunter Goodrick followed with a jump shot a minute-and-a-half later and the Coyotes (8-3) never trailed again. South Dakota went to halftime up 27-23 and extended the margin to 35-25 on a pair of Kruz Perrott-Hunt foul shots with 17:47 remaining.

Tyler Hagedorn scored 18 points for South Dakota and Tyler Peterson scored 12. The Coyotes were 26-of-52 shooting against 21 of 61 (35.6%) for the Hornets. South Dakota has won all four its games at home this season.

Tobi Ewuosho led Alabama State with 11 points. The Hornets had 10 players enter the scoring column.