UMS-Wright’s Brown wins 3rd straight title, leads Bulldogs to state championship

FLORENCE, Ala. (WKRG) — UMS-Wright’s Frances Brown has done it again! The Bulldogs junior captured her third straight Class 7A individual state title on Tuesday.

Brown entered the final day of the AHSAA state golf championships with a six-stroke lead after shooting an incredible 65 (-7) in round one on Monday at The Shoals RTJ Golf Course. The Auburn-commit followed that up with a 33 (-3) in a shortened 9-hole final round due to the threat of severe weather in northern Alabama. Brown finished 10-under for the 27-hole tournament, she was bogey-free both days. The second place finisher was nine strokes back.

For the second time in three years, the UMS-Wright girls claimed the 7A team championship. Maria Penaranda (+11) finished tied for 10th in the state after rounds of 78 and 41 (9-hole final) and Noel Freeman (+22) was 17th after recording an 84 and 46 (9-hole).

UMS-Wright finished with a total score of +23, Hewitt-Trussville was second at +27.

The UMS-Wright boys team finished 2nd in the state for Class 6A. The Bulldogs were led by Thomas Crane — the junior finished -4 for the tournament.

Last year, Brown captured her second individual title after recording a 66 in round one at the Robert Trent Jones Grand National Golf Course in Opelika.

Last fall, Brown committed to play golf at Auburn.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.