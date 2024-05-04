Umpires criticized for controversial fan interference call on Hayden Travinski home run in Game 1 vs. Texas A&M

LSU baseball ultimately hung on to its lead in Game 1 against No. 1 Texas A&M on Friday night, winning 6-4 to take the early advantage in a critical series at Alex Box Stadium.

However, the Tigers had the opportunity to gain a critical insurance run in the bottom of the eighth inning that was ultimately wiped off the board by the officials. Hayden Travinski hit what appeared to be a home run to give LSU a 7-4 lead.

But the home run was erased and Travinski called out as the umpires determined that a fan interfered with the ball. The call was the source of quite a bit of controversy, and it even prompted criticism from the broadcast team.

Hayden Travinski hits a solo home run but after review they ruled fan interference and called Travinski out pic.twitter.com/ZqebEV77vD — Stephen Schoch (@bigdonkey47) May 4, 2024

“That was not exactly what I thought we were gonna get,” SEC Network’s Kyle Peterson said, per On3’s Nick Schultz. “I thought we were gonna get either upheld or overturned. In fact, I thought we were gonna get overturned, it’s a double. Fan interference didn’t really enter my mind. I still don’t see it.”

D1Baseball managing editor Kendall Rogers also voiced his disagreement with the call on social media, sympathizing with frustrated LSU fans.

On ESPN2, @LSUbaseball fans definitely have a legitimate gripe there in the bottom of the eighth. The fan didn't appear to touch the ball on that Travinski hit. It's just been that type of season (so far) for the Tigers. Crazy play. — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) May 4, 2024

Griffin Herring ultimately came through for the Tigers in the ninth. Though he allowed a pair of hits, he didn’t allow any damage as he earned the save.

Now, despite some controversy from the officials, LSU has a 1-0 lead in the series and has the chance to clinch it in Game 2 on Saturday night.

