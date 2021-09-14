Umpire unexpectedly beaned by Cardinals shortstop's errant throw

Major League Baseball players are constantly aware of the possibility they could be hit by a pitched or batted ball at any time. Umpires, except for the ones behind the plate, are usually fairly safe.

However, there are exceptions. Such as in Monday night's game at Citi Field in New York.

In the bottom of the second inning, St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Edmundo Sosa ranged far behind the second base bag to field a ball hit by the Mets' Francisco Lindor.

Sosa tried to spin and throw, but instead of hitting first baseman Paul Goldschmidt's mitt, the ball hit umpire Junior Valentine in the head.

An errant throw from Edmundo Sosa hit first base umpire Junior Valentine in the side of the head.



Thankfully, Valentine is okay and is staying in the game. pic.twitter.com/gJqkxsr97A — SNY (@SNYtv) September 14, 2021

The ball's impact did draw blood, which caused the game to be stopped. However, after some immediate treatment, Valentine remained in the game.

