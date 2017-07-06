Umpire suing MLB among All-Star Game officials

Home plate umpire Angel Hernandez (R) claims in his lawsuit that MLB chief baseball officer Joe Torre purposely kept him from working World Series games in the last decade and from being promoted to a crew chief (AFP Photo/Tom Szczerbowski)

New York (AFP) - Angel Hernandez, who sued Major League Baseball this week alleging race discrimination, was named on Thursday as one of the umpires for next week's All-Star Game in Miami.

Hernandez will serve as a first-base umpire on an officiating crew headed by Joe West, who was behind the plate for the 2005 All-Star Game.

West, who also worked the Midsummer Classic in 1987, became the third umpire in history to work his 5,000th career game in June.

Hernandez, an umpire in the major leagues since 1993, claims in his lawsuit filed in US District Court in Cincinnati that MLB chief baseball officer Joe Torre purposely kept him from working World Series games in the last decade and from being promoted to a crew chief.

The suit alleges violations of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Ohio state law.

MLB spokesman Michael Teevan declined comment when the suit was filed on Monday.

Hernandez, who was born in Cuba and lives in Florida, says Torre "has a history of animosity towards Hernandez stemming from his time as manager of the New York Yankees."

Hernandez worked the World Series in 2002 and 2005 but has not returned. Hernandez worked last year's National League Championship Series along with Division Series in 2011, 2012 and 2015.