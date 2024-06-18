Umpire scorecards confirm how bad Gonzalez was in Giants-Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Giants overcame a brutal strike zone from home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez in their thrilling 7-6 comeback win over the Chicago Cubs on Monday night at Wrigley Field.

In the moment, the Giants and everyone watching the game on TV realized how bad Gonzalez's strike zone was, but two umpire evaluators confirmed what was evident in real-time.

Umpire Auditor noted that Gonzalez missed a season-high 27 calls during Monday's game, while Umpire Scorecards had him at 26 missed calls and a plus-1.19 run expectancy for the Cubs.

Umpire Manny Gonzalez missed a SEASON HIGH 27 calls in the Giants Cubs game.



He struggled with consistency, calling 13 strikes and 14 balls incorrectly.#Giants #Cubs pic.twitter.com/Logm7rzZzh — Umpire Auditor (@UmpireAuditor) June 18, 2024

Per Umpire Scorecards, the three most impactful calls all went against the Giants.

Manager Bob Melvin endured nearly eight innings of bad calls and finally had enough when Gonzalez rung up Matt Chapman on a called third strike to end the top of the eighth inning.

Mark Leiter Jr.'s pitch was low and caught the edge of the zone, but Chapman clearly thought it was ball four and started walking to first base when Gonzalez called strike three.

Melvin was ejected following the called third strike on Chapman and he gave Gonzalez a piece of his mind before heading to the Giants clubhouse.

Bob Melvin gave home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez an ear full after he was tossed from the game pic.twitter.com/kPfh1U51nd — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 18, 2024

Melvin had time to settle down and offered a more reasoned take on the situation while talking to reporters after the game.

"Makes it a little hard, but you know what, umpiring is not an easy job," Melvin said. "And both sides have to deal with it. Sometimes it goes your way, sometimes it doesn't, but you have to put that away and still look for a good pitch to hit and if it's not there, try to get on base, especially when you're behind like that, you get a couple of guys on base and one big swing and we end up winning the game."

"Makes it a little hard."



BoMel shares his perspective on tonight's inconsistent strike zone ⬇ pic.twitter.com/yaDFtYym3J — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 18, 2024

Gonzalez entered Monday's game as one of MLB's least consistent home plate umpires, so it's no surprised that his strike zone was all over the place.

The Giants fell behind 6-3 in the seventh inning, but they didn't quit, as Patrick Bailey crushed an eight-inning solo homer and Thairo Estrada hit a go-ahead ninth-inning three-run homer.

THAIRO. ESTRADA. FOR THE LEAD ‼ pic.twitter.com/hWhI9USBh6 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 18, 2024

In spite of Gonzalez's strike zone, the Giants found a way to pull out their 36th win of the season.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast