Umpire missed whopping 27 calls in Athletics-Blue Jays game on Saturday

Umpire missed startling 27 calls in Saturday's A's-Jays game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It was an afternoon to forget for the Toronto Blue Jays and home plate umpire Jeff Nelson on Saturday.

The A's beat the Blue Jays 7-5 at Rogers Centre, tying the series at one game apiece prior to Toronto's 4-3 win in the rubber match on Sunday.

One storyline from Saturday's game was Nelson, who ended up missing a whopping 27 calls per the Umpire Auditor on Twitter.

Umpire Jeff Nelson missed a shocking 27 calls today.



In the bottom of the 8th, he rang up @yunitogurriel on a pitch 2.63 in. outside, ejected manager Charlie Montoyo, and then rang up the next batter, @mattchap6, on a pitch 4.55 in. outside.#Jays #Athletics pic.twitter.com/FjFZhTUWJB — Umpire Auditor (@UmpireAuditor) April 17, 2022

The Umpire Scorecards account released an even clearer picture of Nelson's missed calls behind the dish.

Nelson's called strike accuracy was the glaring issue, appearing to have disproportionately impacted the Blue Jays more than the A's.

Story continues

It looks like @MLB umpire #JeffNelson will own the worst umpire scorecard for a single game in modern history.



Nelson made the wrong call on pitches in excess of 45 times in a single game, 39 of which went against the @BlueJays.



Most this year is 23 missed.#bluejays #MLB pic.twitter.com/3QolpOgWlD — Omar Al-Wardian (@WardianAl) April 17, 2022

Home plate Umpire Jeff Nelson may have called one of the worst games in Blue Jays history. Here are the two of the many horrible calls - one before and one after Charlie's heated ejection (Give it to him, Charlie!!!!) pic.twitter.com/XMFN7nlAX1 — RapsLeafsJays (@RapsLeafsJays) April 16, 2022

With Saturday's game behind them, Toronto took matters into their own hands on Sunday, beating the A's and claiming a series victory at home.