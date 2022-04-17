Umpire missed whopping 27 calls in Athletics-Blue Jays game on Saturday

Taylor Wirth
·2 min read
Umpire missed startling 27 calls in Saturday's A's-Jays game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It was an afternoon to forget for the Toronto Blue Jays and home plate umpire Jeff Nelson on Saturday.

The A's beat the Blue Jays 7-5 at Rogers Centre, tying the series at one game apiece prior to Toronto's 4-3 win in the rubber match on Sunday.

One storyline from Saturday's game was Nelson, who ended up missing a whopping 27 calls per the Umpire Auditor on Twitter.

The Umpire Scorecards account released an even clearer picture of Nelson's missed calls behind the dish.

Nelson's called strike accuracy was the glaring issue, appearing to have disproportionately impacted the Blue Jays more than the A's.

RELATED: Forst credits A's hot start to players' fight amid opportunity

With Saturday's game behind them, Toronto took matters into their own hands on Sunday, beating the A's and claiming a series victory at home.

