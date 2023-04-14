Umpire Larry Vanover released from hospital two days after being hit in head by relay throw

Umpire Larry Vanover was hit by a relay throw in the Yankees-Guardians game Wednesday. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Second-base umpire Larry Vanover was released from the hospital Friday, two days after he was hit in the head by an errant throw during the New York Yankees-Cleveland Guardians game, per the Associated Press.

Vanover, 67, will not return to his umpiring duties until he is cleared by the league. Prior to the injury, Vanover was expected to work the Cincinnati Reds-Philadelphia Phillies series, which began Thursday.

Vanover was forced to leave Wednesday's game in the top of the fifth inning after he was hit near his head by a relay throw.

Guardians shortstop Andrés Giménez attempted to make a throw to home after a hit from Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka but ended up accidentally striking and knocking over Vanover. Fortunately, the umpire left the field under his own power.

Scary scene in Cleveland as umpire Larry Vanover is hit by a relay throw from Andrés Giménez. Vanover thankfully left the field on his own power. pic.twitter.com/Wnp6UDXOO5 — Casey Drottar (@CDrottar19) April 12, 2023

Two runners scored for the Yankees, who drew within one run in the fifth, while Higashioka's hit was ruled a single, and Giménez was charged with an error.

After the game, Vanover's fellow umpire Chris Guccione told The Athletic's Brendan Kuty that the crew chief was partially coherent after the play and didn't know he had been hit with the baseball. Vanover reportedly had "a pretty good-sized knot" on his head and was undergoing tests at a nearby hospital.

Vanover is in his 33rd season as an MLB umpire.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone tossed for unrelated issue

Another umpire-related incident affected the game. Earlier in the contest, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected in the bottom of the first inning after he argued with the umpires when they overturned a catch by outfielder Aaron Hicks.

Aaron Boone gets tossed after the umpires overturn the out call on the Aaron Hicks play without a review pic.twitter.com/fFkoBBe8do — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 12, 2023

The call was initially ruled a catch and then a double-play to end the inning without a challenge by Guardians manager Terry Francona. Then the umpires decided to change the call and count the hit, and the run scored — both of which upset Boone enough for him to confront the umpires.

The Yankees went on to win the contest 4-3.