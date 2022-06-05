Umpire gifts Tyler Rogers absurd strike call in Giants-Marlins game

Umpire gifts Rogers egregious strike call Saturday vs. Marlins originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The argument for robot umpires becomes stronger by the season.

Saturday's game between the Giants and Miami Marlins featured a strike call so egregious that both teams probably were left scratching their heads.

In the bottom of the ninth inning of the Marlins' eventual 5-4 walk-off win on Saturday, Giants pitcher Tyler Rogers was gifted a very -- and I mean very -- generous strike call by home plate umpire Bill Miller on a 3-1 count to Marlins right fielder Avisail Garcia.

Here it is in all of its glory.

Giants catcher Joey Bart did frame the pitch quite well, but even then, it was clear that his glove rose from Garcia's shin to his upper thigh.

Our friends at Umpire Scorecards on Twitter released their report on Miller's evening behind the dish, where the missed call clearly was the worst of the game.

And honestly, it was probably one of the worst calls of the season.

Unfortunately for the Giants, the call did not end up mattering, as the Marlins would go on to win the game just moments later.

