Ump Admits He Was 'Dead Wrong' On Overturned Call

The home plate umpire in Game 4 of the NLCS admiited it was a mistake to overturn a call that led to Chicago Cubs manager Joe Madden getting ejected for the second time in the series.

In the top of the eighth inning, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Curtis Granderson swung at a pitch from Cubs reliever Wade Davis that ended up bouncing in front of catcher Willson Contreras.

After umpired Jim Wolf said Granderson was out, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts came out to protest that Granderson made contact with the ball, but television replays appeared to show otherwise.

Following a conference with the other umpires, the call was reversed and Maddon came out to argue, but ended up getting tossed.

Granderson struck out on the very next pitch and the Cubs went on to win the game 3–2 cutting the Dodgers' series lead to three games to one.

"After looking at it, I was dead wrong," Wolf said after the game. "I talked myself into the whole thing."

Granderson insisted that the ball hit his bat.

"It hit the ground the same time as the mitt," Wolf said. "After hearing that, then I [recalled hearing] two distinct, separate sounds. And after hearing that from the crew, that the ball did not bounce -- it did hit the ground, but it did not bounce -- I basically talked myself into, 'He did foul tip it.'"

"With all due respect, under those circumstances, that can't happen. It can't happen," Maddon said. "If Granderson hits the next pitch out of the ballpark, that can't happen. The process was not good."

Game 5 of the series is Thursday night.