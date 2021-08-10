Umicore - Disposal of own shares

Umicore
·3 min read

Umicore - Disposal of own shares


Article 8:6 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, which implements the new Belgian Code of Companies and Associations as of 01/01/2020, stipulates that any disposal of own shares has to be made public.

In application of this Article, Umicore declares that following the exercise of stock options by its employees within the framework of the Umicore Incentive Stock Option Plan, it has since 01/01/2020 disposed of Umicore shares OTC in view of deliveries of these shares to the relevant employees. Umicore also disposed of own shares in the context of share grants to the Management and Supervisory Board.

Please find below the overview of the transactions for the period 19/07/2021 – 6/08/2021:

Date and time of disposal

Incentive Stock Option Plan

Number of disposed shares

Exercise price (€)

21/07/2021 10:09

ISOP 2017

250

25.500

21/07/2021 10:14

ISOP 2017

250

25.500

21/07/2021 11:41

ISOP 2018

2,000

40.900

21/07/2021 15:50

ISOP 2018

3,000

40.900

22/07/2021 9:00

ISOP 2016

1,250

16.632

22/07/2021 9:00

ISOP 2016

500

16.632

22/07/2021 10:22

ISOP 2017

250

25.500

22/07/2021 12:10

ISOP 2017

250

25.500

22/07/2021 13:11

ISOP 2017

500

25.500

23/07/2021 9:00

ISOP 2015

250

19.502

23/07/2021 10:29

ISOP 2015

5,000

18.900

23/07/2021 15:06

ISOP 2015

1,500

17.289

26/07/2021 9:24

ISOP 2018

5,000

40.900

26/07/2021 14:00

ISOP 2016

375

16.632

27/07/2021 12:55

ISOP 2015

500

17.289

2/08/2021 10:23

ISOP 2017

35,000

25.500

2/08/2021 11:57

ISOP 2018

5,000

40.900

2/08/2021 15:26

ISOP 2015

7,000

17.289

2/08/2021 15:42

ISOP 2017

7,000

25.500

2/08/2021 15:46

ISOP 2018

9,000

40.900

3/08/2021 11:20

ISOP 2016

750

16.632

3/08/2021 11:20

ISOP 2017

7,000

25.500

3/08/2021 11:20

ISOP 2016

3,500

16.632

4/08/2021 0:00

ISOP 2015

375

19.502

4/08/2021 15:27

ISOP 2018

1,000

40.900

5/08/2021 10:30

ISOP 2018

35,000

40.900

5/08/2021 13:19

ISOP 2016

9,000

16.632

5/08/2021 15:13

ISOP 2018

3,000

40.900

5/08/2021 15:14

ISOP 2016

750

16.632

5/08/2021 16:08

ISOP 2017

1,000

25.500

5/08/2021 16:11

ISOP 2017

150,000

25.500

6/08/2021 9:00

ISOP 2017

500

25.500

6/08/2021 9:04

ISOP 2016

5,000

16.632

6/08/2021 9:04

ISOP 2016

1,500

16.632

6/08/2021 9:05

ISOP 2018

1,000

40.900

6/08/2021 9:05

ISOP 2016

750

16.632

6/08/2021 9:05

ISOP 2015

3,000

17.289

6/08/2021 17:08

ISOP 2017

500

25.500

6/08/2021 9:04

ISOP 2016

1,500

16.632

6/08/2021 9:05

ISOP 2018

1,000

40.900

6/08/2021 9:05

ISOP 2016

750

16.632

6/08/2021 9:05

ISOP 2015

3,000

17.289

6/08/2021 17:08

ISOP 2017

500

25.500

The complete overview of all disposals of own shares by Umicore since 01/01/2020 can be found here.


For more information

Investor Relations

Saskia Dheedene +32 2 227 7221 saskia.dheedene@umicore.com

Eva Behaeghe +32 2 227 70 68 eva.behaeghe@umicore.com

Aurélie Bultynck +32 2 227 74 34 aurelie.bultynck@umicore.com


Recommended Stories