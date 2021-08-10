Umicore - Disposal of own shares
Umicore - Disposal of own shares
Article 8:6 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, which implements the new Belgian Code of Companies and Associations as of 01/01/2020, stipulates that any disposal of own shares has to be made public.
In application of this Article, Umicore declares that following the exercise of stock options by its employees within the framework of the Umicore Incentive Stock Option Plan, it has since 01/01/2020 disposed of Umicore shares OTC in view of deliveries of these shares to the relevant employees. Umicore also disposed of own shares in the context of share grants to the Management and Supervisory Board.
Please find below the overview of the transactions for the period 19/07/2021 – 6/08/2021:
Date and time of disposal
Incentive Stock Option Plan
Number of disposed shares
Exercise price (€)
21/07/2021 10:09
ISOP 2017
250
25.500
21/07/2021 10:14
ISOP 2017
250
25.500
21/07/2021 11:41
ISOP 2018
2,000
40.900
21/07/2021 15:50
ISOP 2018
3,000
40.900
22/07/2021 9:00
ISOP 2016
1,250
16.632
22/07/2021 9:00
ISOP 2016
500
16.632
22/07/2021 10:22
ISOP 2017
250
25.500
22/07/2021 12:10
ISOP 2017
250
25.500
22/07/2021 13:11
ISOP 2017
500
25.500
23/07/2021 9:00
ISOP 2015
250
19.502
23/07/2021 10:29
ISOP 2015
5,000
18.900
23/07/2021 15:06
ISOP 2015
1,500
17.289
26/07/2021 9:24
ISOP 2018
5,000
40.900
26/07/2021 14:00
ISOP 2016
375
16.632
27/07/2021 12:55
ISOP 2015
500
17.289
2/08/2021 10:23
ISOP 2017
35,000
25.500
2/08/2021 11:57
ISOP 2018
5,000
40.900
2/08/2021 15:26
ISOP 2015
7,000
17.289
2/08/2021 15:42
ISOP 2017
7,000
25.500
2/08/2021 15:46
ISOP 2018
9,000
40.900
3/08/2021 11:20
ISOP 2016
750
16.632
3/08/2021 11:20
ISOP 2017
7,000
25.500
3/08/2021 11:20
ISOP 2016
3,500
16.632
4/08/2021 0:00
ISOP 2015
375
19.502
4/08/2021 15:27
ISOP 2018
1,000
40.900
5/08/2021 10:30
ISOP 2018
35,000
40.900
5/08/2021 13:19
ISOP 2016
9,000
16.632
5/08/2021 15:13
ISOP 2018
3,000
40.900
5/08/2021 15:14
ISOP 2016
750
16.632
5/08/2021 16:08
ISOP 2017
1,000
25.500
5/08/2021 16:11
ISOP 2017
150,000
25.500
6/08/2021 9:00
ISOP 2017
500
25.500
6/08/2021 9:04
ISOP 2016
5,000
16.632
6/08/2021 9:04
ISOP 2016
1,500
16.632
6/08/2021 9:05
ISOP 2018
1,000
40.900
6/08/2021 9:05
ISOP 2016
750
16.632
6/08/2021 9:05
ISOP 2015
3,000
17.289
6/08/2021 17:08
ISOP 2017
500
25.500
6/08/2021 9:04
ISOP 2016
1,500
16.632
6/08/2021 9:05
ISOP 2018
1,000
40.900
6/08/2021 9:05
ISOP 2016
750
16.632
6/08/2021 9:05
ISOP 2015
3,000
17.289
6/08/2021 17:08
ISOP 2017
500
25.500
The complete overview of all disposals of own shares by Umicore since 01/01/2020 can be found here.
For more information
Investor Relations
Saskia Dheedene +32 2 227 7221 saskia.dheedene@umicore.com
Eva Behaeghe +32 2 227 70 68 eva.behaeghe@umicore.com
Aurélie Bultynck +32 2 227 74 34 aurelie.bultynck@umicore.com