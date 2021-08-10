Umicore - Disposal of own shares





Article 8:6 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, which implements the new Belgian Code of Companies and Associations as of 01/01/2020, stipulates that any disposal of own shares has to be made public.

In application of this Article, Umicore declares that following the exercise of stock options by its employees within the framework of the Umicore Incentive Stock Option Plan, it has since 01/01/2020 disposed of Umicore shares OTC in view of deliveries of these shares to the relevant employees. Umicore also disposed of own shares in the context of share grants to the Management and Supervisory Board.

Please find below the overview of the transactions for the period 19/07/2021 – 6/08/2021:

Date and time of disposal



Incentive Stock Option Plan Number of disposed shares Exercise price (€) 21/07/2021 10:09 ISOP 2017 250 25.500 21/07/2021 10:14 ISOP 2017 250 25.500 21/07/2021 11:41 ISOP 2018 2,000 40.900 21/07/2021 15:50 ISOP 2018 3,000 40.900 22/07/2021 9:00 ISOP 2016 1,250 16.632 22/07/2021 9:00 ISOP 2016 500 16.632 22/07/2021 10:22 ISOP 2017 250 25.500 22/07/2021 12:10 ISOP 2017 250 25.500 22/07/2021 13:11 ISOP 2017 500 25.500 23/07/2021 9:00 ISOP 2015 250 19.502 23/07/2021 10:29 ISOP 2015 5,000 18.900 23/07/2021 15:06 ISOP 2015 1,500 17.289 26/07/2021 9:24 ISOP 2018 5,000 40.900 26/07/2021 14:00 ISOP 2016 375 16.632 27/07/2021 12:55 ISOP 2015 500 17.289 2/08/2021 10:23 ISOP 2017 35,000 25.500 2/08/2021 11:57 ISOP 2018 5,000 40.900 2/08/2021 15:26 ISOP 2015 7,000 17.289 2/08/2021 15:42 ISOP 2017 7,000 25.500 2/08/2021 15:46 ISOP 2018 9,000 40.900 3/08/2021 11:20 ISOP 2016 750 16.632 3/08/2021 11:20 ISOP 2017 7,000 25.500 3/08/2021 11:20 ISOP 2016 3,500 16.632 4/08/2021 0:00 ISOP 2015 375 19.502 4/08/2021 15:27 ISOP 2018 1,000 40.900 5/08/2021 10:30 ISOP 2018 35,000 40.900 5/08/2021 13:19 ISOP 2016 9,000 16.632 5/08/2021 15:13 ISOP 2018 3,000 40.900 5/08/2021 15:14 ISOP 2016 750 16.632 5/08/2021 16:08 ISOP 2017 1,000 25.500 5/08/2021 16:11 ISOP 2017 150,000 25.500 6/08/2021 9:00 ISOP 2017 500 25.500 6/08/2021 9:04 ISOP 2016 5,000 16.632 6/08/2021 9:04 ISOP 2016 1,500 16.632 6/08/2021 9:05 ISOP 2018 1,000 40.900 6/08/2021 9:05 ISOP 2016 750 16.632 6/08/2021 9:05 ISOP 2015 3,000 17.289 6/08/2021 17:08 ISOP 2017 500 25.500 6/08/2021 9:04 ISOP 2016 1,500 16.632 6/08/2021 9:05 ISOP 2018 1,000 40.900 6/08/2021 9:05 ISOP 2016 750 16.632 6/08/2021 9:05 ISOP 2015 3,000 17.289 6/08/2021 17:08 ISOP 2017 500 25.500

The complete overview of all disposals of own shares by Umicore since 01/01/2020 can be found here .

For more information

Investor Relations

Saskia Dheedene +32 2 227 7221 saskia.dheedene@umicore.com

Eva Behaeghe +32 2 227 70 68 eva.behaeghe@umicore.com

Aurélie Bultynck +32 2 227 74 34 aurelie.bultynck@umicore.com



