UMD's Locksley discusses 'hard-fought' win vs. NEB
Maryland head football coach Mike Locksley praises the resilience of his team after becoming bowl-eligible with a road win against Nebraska.
Maryland head football coach Mike Locksley praises the resilience of his team after becoming bowl-eligible with a road win against Nebraska.
There's a good chance that at least one 5-7 team will be needed to complete the bowl field in addition to James Madison and Jacksonville State.
Bagent threw more TD passes than any QB at any NCAA level ever, and prompts a Tony Romo comparison from Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy. Still, his story is pretty unexpected. Here's why.
Follow all Saturday's Week 11 college football action here all day long.
Even without Jim Harbaugh, the Michigan train keeps chugging along.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Kentucky was no match for Alabama.
The first NBA in-season tournament continues Friday with group play and concludes Dec. 9 with the championship game.
Here's how to watch the Ole Miss at Georgia game this week, plus the rest of the Week 11 college football schedule.
Dan Wetzel & SI's Pat Forde react to Friday afternoon's news that the Big Ten has suspended Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh for the remainder of the regular season.
The punishment is in response to Michigan staff member Connor Stalions allegedly running an illegal in-person scouting operation.
Dalton Del Don delivers several players who could be foundations and some to avoid when building daily fantasy lineups in Week 10.
Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV fight, UFC 295: Jiří Procházka vs. Alex Pereira.
Two fantasy-friendly teams will square off in Week 10, but which of them will put on the best performance? Jorge Martin and Scott Pianowski pick their sides.
The CFP has found its new director and it's a bit of a stunner.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down Week 10's matchups and reveals what we should actually be watching for.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don is back with his lineup advice for every game on the Week 10 slate.
Former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira, a light-hearted guy who loves to laugh and play jokes, is extremely serious when he steps into the Octagon.
There are two top-10 matchups on tap as Michigan visits Penn State and Georgia hosts Ole Miss.
Nick Freidel scored five points in the final 3.8 seconds of regulation to force OT vs. Kent State.