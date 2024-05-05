UMD baseball concludes 2024 season with victory

May 4—DULUTH — Jack Puder connected for an RBI double in each of his first three at-bats, helping Minnesota Duluth to end its 2024 baseball season on a high note in a 5-2 win over Mary at Wade Stadium on Saturday.

Puder's "triple-double" put runs on the board for UMD in the first, third and fifth innings. He got to score one later in the fifth on Kade Peloquin's RBI single, and UMD added its fifth run of the day as Troy Lynch scored on a double steal.

That was more than enough support for starter Henry Wilkinson, who dominated the Marauders over seven shutout innings. He scattered five hits and a walk and struck out 11 en route to the win.

The Bulldogs finish their 2024 season with a mark of 18-31, 14-26 in NSIC play.

* St. Scholastica baseball's scheduled doubleheader at Bethany Lutheran on Sunday was canceled on Saturday to accommodate weather-related issues the Vikings had in getting their doubleheader at Wisconsin-Superior in on Saturday.

CSS finishes the 2024 campaign 20-18 overall with their first overall winning record since 2021.

Three Wisconsin-Superior pitchers combined on a one-hitter as the Yellowjackets rolled to a 5-0 victory in the second game of a regular season-ending doubleheader against Bethany Lutheran on Saturday, May 4 at NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

The Vikings clinched the league's regular-season championship outright by winning game one, 7-5.

In the finale, Trey Sybrant was 3-for-4 with an RBI double as the Yellowjackets scored three times in the first and twice in the second inning. Payton Steiner was 2-for-4 with an RBI single.

Aiden Pfeifer got the win, allowing just one hit in five shutout innings, while Adam Jensen and Josh Pritchard each pitched two scoreless innings of relief.

In the opener, Bethany regained the lead with a three-run eighth inning and held on for the win.

Three players had two hits apiece or UWS, with Tanner Voight driving in three runs.

Reliever Ethan Coady took the loss for UWS.

The Yellowjackets (20-17, 14-7 UMAC) will be the third seed for the UMAC tournament, which begins with a game against host Northwestern on Thursday in St. Paul.