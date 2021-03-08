UMBC's 5-foot-2 point guard Darnell Rogers enters the NCAA transfer portal
UMBC's 5-foot-2 point guard enters the NCAA transfer portal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
UMBC point guard Darnell Rogers, who at 5-foot-2 is believed to be the shortest scholarship player in Division I basketball, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday.
His collegiate career, thus far, has been a winding road with UMBC being the latest of three stops for the redshirt senior.
Rogers first committed to George Washington, where his father, Shawnta, was the 1999 Atlantic 10 Player of the Year and the winner of the Frances Pomeroy Naismith Award, which recognizes the best NCAA player under 6 feet.
But before his freshman year, the Baltimore native de-committed from his father's alma mater and began his career at Florida Gulf Coast, where he rarely saw time on the floor. He went on to spend one season at New Mexico Junior College before transferring to UMBC in 2019. After suffering a hamstring injury, he redshirted his first season, but started in all 20 games of the 2020-21 season, averaging 9.9 points and shooting 40% from 3-point range for the Retrievers.
With the NCAA granting winter sports student-athletes an additional year of eligibility in light of the pandemic, Rogers would still have two years to play at his next school, but isn’t necessarily bound to a move.
He can withdraw his name from the transfer portal if he decides to return to UMBC.