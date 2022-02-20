UMBC men open season with 12-8 win over Drexel | College lacrosse roundup

Ben Baucia (Archbiship Spalding) scored a career-high four goals and Zach Dudley (St. Mary’s) won 13 of 21 faceoffs to lead host UMBC men’s lacrosse to a 12-8 victory over Drexel in Saturday’s season opener for both teams.

The Dragons are the defending Colonial Athletic Association champions. The Retrievers broke a 3-3 tie with a 6-0 run in the second half. Mike Doughty (Glenelg) and Jordan Galloway added two goals each for UMBC, which plays at Mount St. Mary’s on Friday at 3 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s 17, Hampton 5: Jared McMahon scored four goals and Kyle DeCrispino (Mount Saint Joseph) added three to help the host Mountaineers (2-2) end a two-game losing streak. Cormac Giblin had one goal and two assists for Mount St. Mary’s.

Hood 9, SUNY Dehli 7: Jackson Hand (two goals) started a 4-0 run in the second half that allowed the Blazers (1-0) to pull away from the visiting Broncos (0-1). Hood will travel to Shenandoah on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Methodist 8, Goucher 7: The host Monarchs (1-0), led by Hunter Vaughan with four goals, took a 3-0 lead 7:36 into the game and held off the Gophers (0-1). Ben Smith (Archbishop Curley) had three goals and an assist and Jared Heath had two goals and four assists for Goucher.

Salisbury 25, Scranton 5: Cross Ferrara scored a game-high seven goals and Isaac Thrasher had four goals in a convincing win by the visiting Sea Gulls (1-0) over the Royals (0-1). Z.J. Shahin made five saves in the win and Matty Beck had two saves for Salisbury, which hosts Gettysburg on Saturday at 3 p.m.

St. Mary’s 9, Elizabethtown 8: Jude Brown (John Carroll) scored a game-high five goals, including a natural hat trick, to lead the visiting Seahawks (2-0) over the Blue Jays (0-1). Brown also scored back-to-back goals in the second quarter.

State women

Navy 16, George Washington 3: Leelee Denton had a hat trick to pace the host Mids (3-0) over the Colonials (0-1). Goalie Jo Torres (St. Mary’s) made six saves to help anchor a Navy defense that only gave up one goal in the first half. The Mids outshot George Washington, 41-13.

Story continues

La Salle 10, Mount St. Mary’s 9, 2OT: Emily Johnston scored in double overtime to lift the host Explorers (2-0) over the Mountaineers (2-1). Dani Donoghue scored four goals, including the game-tying goal with 5:22 left in regulation, to lead Mount St. Mary’s.

UMBC 17, American 9: Claire Bockstie (Maryvale) scored six goals and added an assist to lead the visiting Retrievers (2-1) over the Eagles (0-2). Dymin Gerow added four goals and three assists for UMBC.

Salisbury 13, Catholic 4: The visiting Sea Gulls (2-0) opened with a 6-0 run and beat the Cardinals (0-1). Erin Scannell (John Carroll) and Meredith Price (North Harford) each scored three goals for Salisbury, which led 9-2 in the first half. Goalie Mary Claire Hisle (2-0) made eight saves for the win.

McDaniel 18, Goucher 6: The visiting Green Terror (1-0) went on an 11-0 run to take control of the game and beat the Gophers (0-1). McDaniel’s Lillian Kim and Goucher’s Julia Gazzola each scored four goals.

Gettysburg 15, Stevenson 7: The host Bullets (1-0) led 7-1 in the first quarter and beat the Mustangs (0-2). Stevenson gave up the same number of goals in last week’s 15-5 loss to Salisbury. McKenna Blick scored a game-high six goals for Stevenson.