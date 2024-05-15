UM women’s basketball lands Michigan transfer Cameron Williams, men nab Divine Ugochukwu

The University of Miami women’s and men’s basketball teams continued to restock their cupboards for the 2024-25 season with the announcement of two more signings.

University of Michigan graduate transfer Cameron Williams, a 6-3 forward and honors student, will join Hurricanes women’s team for her final season of eligibility. The Miami men’s team got a commitment from high school senior Divine Ugochukwu, a three-star combo guard from the Houston area.

Williams played 109 games and had 49 starts for the Wolverines. She scored a career-high 23 points against Rutgers last season and a team-high 18 points in Michigan’s season-ending loss to Kansas.

“We’re so excited Cameron is coming to the University of Miami,” head coach Tricia Cullop said. “Cameron is a veteran center from the Big Ten who will provide great scoring ability, rebounding and experience. She is also a perfect fit for our culture.”

A native of Chicago, Ill., Williams scored 569 points and had 336 rebounds at Michigan, earning three Academic All-Big Ten honors. A stellar student, Williams was also a recipient of Michigan’s Big Ten Sportsmanship Award and was a Collegiate Sports Communicator Academic All-District honoree.

She finished the 2023-24 season strong, scoring in double figures in four of Michigan’s final five games. Among her highlights as a junior, she had an 18-point and 10-rebound double-double at No. 3 Ohio State.

Williams was a five-star recruit out of Chicago’s Whitney Young High School. Her father, Aaron, played at Xavier University and professionally from 1993-2008 between the NBA and international stage.

Williams joins offseason signees Haley and Hanna Cavinder (returning after a one-year hiatus), Daniela Abies, Natalija Marshall and Darrione Rogers.

On the men’s side, UM men’s coach Jim Larranaga is upbeat about getting Ugochukwu.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard from Sugar Land, Texas, averaged 17.1 points, 5.7 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game during his high school career at Clements. He also had offers from Baylor, SMU and Texas A&M.

Houston area high school combo guard Divine Ugochukwu will join the Miami Hurricanes for the upcoming 2024-25 season. UM

Ugochukuwu joins Miami’s 12th-ranked recruiting class, which includes five-star guard Jalil Bethea, four-star guard Austin Swartz, and three-star forward Isaiah Johnson-Arigu.

“Divine is great young prospect out of Houston, who had a tremendous senior season,” Larrañaga said. “He is a high-IQ point guard with elite athleticism and a great feel for the game. We are very excited to add a player like Divine to our freshman class.”

As a senior, Ugochukwu helped his team to a 32-1 record and earned Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 6A All-Region III Team honors. He improved his three-point shooting from 21.97 percent as a junior to 37.3 percent as a senior.

Ugochukwu was also a finalist for the Guy V. Lewis Award, which is given annually to the top boys basketball player in the Houston area.