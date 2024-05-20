UM men’s basketball team getting bigger with 6-9 Idaho State transfer Kiree Huie

The University of Miami men’s basketball team continued to rebuild for 2024-25 with the signing of Idaho State transfer Kiree Huie, a 6-9 and 220-pound power forward.

Huie is the latest big man to join the Hurricanes, following East Carolina transfer Brandon Johnson, a 6-8 forward who averaged 14 points and 8.6 rebounds per game last season; and Virginia Tech transfer Lynn Kidd, a 6-10 and 235-pound center who averaged 13.2 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 66.8 percent from the field, which ranked fourth best in the nation.

UM also added Stetson transfer guard Jalen Blackmon, who was the 10th-highest scorer in the nation with 21.3 points per game.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kiree Huie and his family into our program here at Miami,” UM coach Jim Larrañaga said. “Kiree has great skill in the post, is a terrific rebounder and possesses a strong work ethic. The combination of his size and athleticism will bolster our front court and add tremendous value to our program.”

Huie, a native of Grayson, Georgia, started 32 of 34 games for Idaho State, averaging 11.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. He finished second on the team in field goal percentage, shooting 56.3 percent.

Prior to Idaho State, Huie spent two seasons at Odessa College where he led the Wranglers to back-to-back WJCAC Championships and consecutive Elite Eight appearances in the NJCAA National Tournament. As a sophomore at Odessa, Huie averaged 10.6 points on 60.8 percent shooting and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Miami lost several key players from the 2023 Final Four team and last year’s team, including power forward Norchad Omier, who transferred to Baylor; guard Wooga Poplar, who is weighing several suitors in the transfer portal; Bensley Joseph, who transferred to Providence; and freshman guard Kyshawn George, who entered the NBA Draft.