Ulysses Bentley IV announces return in boost to Ole Miss football running back room

OXFORD — Ole Miss football's running back room received a boost on Monday as it looks to mitigate the loss of star back Quinshon Judkins.

Veteran Ulysses Bentley IV announced on Instagram that he would be returning to Ole Miss for his final season of eligibility. The Ole Miss football official account on X, formerly Twitter, confirmed the news.

Bentley served as Judkins' backup in 2023, carrying the ball 95 times for 540 yards and four touchdowns in his second season at Ole Miss following an injury-plagued 2022.

He has starting experience, though, spending time as the primary ball-carrier at SMU. He rushed for 913 yards in 2020 and 610 yards in 2021. Bentley has 2,172 rushing yards for his career and a 5.7 yards per carry average.

Whether he'll step into the starting role for Ole Miss is as of yet unclear. Ole Miss has a talented freshman running back in Kedrick Reescano who could look to make the jump. Alternatively, Lane Kiffin and his staff will be evaluating their options in the transfer portal following Judkins' departure.

