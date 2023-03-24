Who ultimately decides who Panthers select first overall? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses who ultimately decides who the Carolina Panthers select first overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
From one quarterback to the next. The Panthers are making the rounds as they research the top quarterbacks in the 2023 draft. After trading for the first overall pick, Carolina has its choice of prospects. The team sent 12 representatives to watch C.J. Stroud throw at Ohio State’s Pro Day on Wednesday. Afterward, the group [more]
As he prepares to enter the NFL, former Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young has a pair of significant red flags. One is undeniably flapping in the breeze. The other is a little more fuzzy. His height was measured at the Scouting Combine as five feet, 10-1/8 inches. That’s what his height will be for all [more]
The main attraction at Ohio State’s Pro Day workout was quarterback C.J. Stroud, who might go to the Panthers with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. But the secondary attraction was a prospect who isn’t draft eligible until 2024. That would be Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who worked out [more]
Building through free agency is typically seen as unwise, but several teams have addressed weaknesses this month without overpaying
Rory McIlroy launched what his mentor Brad Faxon hailed “one of the best drives in the history of the game”, hitting his tee-shot to three feet on the 375-yard final hole at Austin Country Club.
Memphis Jamirah Shutes appeared to punch Elissa Brett in the postgame handshake line.
The Bears still have a ways to go in free agency. They need to spend $45 million cash, not cap, to meet the 2023 floor.
If Derrick Henry is on the move, could Ryan Poles and the Bears enter the conversation? Here's why he's unlikely to suit up as a Bear.
Why did Joe Judge reportedly gain an assistant head coach title while no promotion was announced for linebackers coach Jerod Mayo? Tom E. Curran adds some clarity to the situation.
Now retired, former defensive back Devin McCourty has removed the Stepford Patriot chip and begun speaking truth about his time in New England. In one specific story that he shared in an appearance on Chris Long’s Green Light podcast, Devin McCourty ostensibly praised Patriots assistant coach Steve Belichick. In so doing, however, McCourty shed plenty [more]
No. 3 Gonzaga got the best of No. 3 UCLA in the final seconds of their Sweet 16 match and the Zags will face No. 4 UConn in the Elite 8 after the Huskies handedly beat No. 8 Arkansas. No. 3 Kansas State stunned No. 7 Michigan State in an overtime thriller, with heroics from Wildcat guard Markquis Nowell. Kansas State will take on No. 9 Florida Atlantic, as the Owls’ Cinderella run continues after beating No. 4 Tennessee. Plus, Tom Brady retired from playing football, but he hasn’t retired from being rich … and is putting his piggy bank to good use in Las Vegas!
"I know chronologically how old I am. But I don't function like an 80-year-old man."
Sam Darnold landed in a solid situation when he agreed to a one-year deal with San Francisco 10 days ago. At this point, the 49ers starting quarterback in 2023 is expected to be either Trey Lance or Brock Purdy — though Lance may have a leg up due to Purdy’s elbow injury suffered in the [more]
Andrew Wiggins has missed the Warriors' last 17 games due to personal reasons.
Last year, Tom Brady’s path to unretirement consisted, temporarily, of buying a minority stake in the Dolphins before eventually becoming the team’s quarterback. This year, the retired seven-time Super Bowl champion has acquired an ownership interest in a team owned by Raiders owner Mark Davis. Via Logan Reever of 8NewsNow.com in Las Vegas, Davis announced [more]
Devin McCourty's story about Steve Belichick's first season as the Patriots' safeties coach doesn't exactly paint the franchise in the best light.
The Indianapolis Colts hold the No. 4 pick in the first round, which will be April 27, 2023, in Kansas City. Here are all the Colts picks.
The MMQB's Albert Breer joins "Early Edition" and breaks down why Patriots fans shouldn't get their hopes up for DeAndre Hopkins coming to New England.
Two down, two to go. The Panthers are making the rounds, evaluating the top four quarterbacks in the Class of 2023 before deciding who to select with the No. 1 overall choice. The team’s contingent had dinner with C.J. Stroud on Tuesday night before watching him throw at Ohio State’s Pro Day on Wednesday. By [more]
Here's the latest Jets free agent and trade buzz during the 2023 NFL offseason...