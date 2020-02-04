Ultimate XFL Breakdown: Rules, Rosters, More

Just when you thought it was time to pretend to enjoy basketball for the next three months: We have more football!

The XFL gets started this Saturday afternoon and features eight teams that resemble throwback Backyard Sports create-a-team options:

XFL East

Scroll to continue with content Ad

DC Defenders

New York Guardians

St. Louis BattleHawks

Tampa Bay Vipers

XFL West

Dallas Renegades

Houston Roughnecks

Los Angeles Wildcats

Seattle Dragons

The eight teams will play a 10-week regular season followed by a two-week postseason with two semifinal playoff games and a championship game on April 26.

Haters will point to the fact that the NFL and Division I college football is superior to the XFL product. Well, it's a good thing that the XFL is instead merely competing with regular season NBA and NHL for the majority of their shortened season.

It’s going to be tough to put too much stock into team-by-team outlooks before we see the squads on the field. Still, there’s an edge to be had in the meantime thanks to the league’s existing information on a variety of topics:

New rules

Scrimmage Results/Practice Notes

Rosters

Coaching

What follows is a breakdown of the league's new rules followed by a look at these key factors for every team in this glorious new football league. At the end we’ll quickly preview Week 1, make some picks against the spread and break down the DFS slate on DraftKings.

Rules

The league features a number of new rules that seem to be designed around promoting: safer kickoffs, more-interesting play-call decisions, disincentivizing punting, and generally increasing the pace of play as well as chances for good offense via forward-thinking innovations:

Kickoffs

Kickoffs will be kicked from the 25-yard line, but the kick-coverage team actually lines up at the return-side 35-yard line. The return team lines up on the return-side 30-yard line, eliminating the typical 30-yard collision while incentivizing returns. Surprise onside kicks are not an option. The kicking team must declare their intention to do so prior to the kickoff. Onside kicks will be done using traditional NFL rules.

Story continues

Point-after-touchdown conversions

No more extra points! After a touchdown the team has the option of running a play from the two, five or 10-yard line. These would be worth one, two or three points, respectively. The defense will be awarded the number of points the offense was attempting to score on its PAT if they manage to create a turnover and return the ball to the house.

Punting

The punt team can't release past the line of scrimmage until the ball is kicked. Kicks out of bounds inside the 35-yard line, or into the end zone, resulting in a "Major" touchback, which puts the ball all the way out to the 35-yard line. This promotes 1) returners to not fair catch due to the lack of incoming defenders and 2) coaches to not punt in an effort to flip field position thanks to the new “Major” touchback rule.

Double forward pass

A team can complete a forward pass *behind* the line of scrimmage and then throw a second forward pass before crossing the line. The XFL’s rationale: “The Double Forward Pass updates the rules to make double passes less risky because the first pass may fall incomplete rather than becoming a fumbled lateral.” I'm in.

New overtime

Overtime consists of five "Rounds". These are one-play "drives" that start at the opponent's five-yard line. The team with the most points (2 per successful conversion) after five rounds is declared the winner. The defensive team can’t score. If the defensive team commits a penalty, the offensive team will be allowed to re-attempt from the one-yard line. No ties; the rounds will continue after five rounds until one team is leading at the conclusion of a round.

Play clock

There will be a 25-second play clock, but doesn’t stop on incompletions.

Team 9

There is an extra team that won't be playing any games, but will be coached so the players accordingly should be readily available to join one of the big-eight teams if needed. It's essentially a practice squad for all eight teams to pick from. Per the XFL, "The 40 players on Team 9 will be absorbed by the eight teams after Week 5, allowing rosters to increase from 52 to 57 players to help run effective practices. (Gameday active rosters are 46.) At that point Team 9 will be reloaded."

Comeback period

There's a "Comeback period" that stops the clock after every play with under two minutes to go in the half. It also prevents a team from kneeling out the clock unless their opponent has no timeouts and there is less than one minute left.

Some other quick hitting rule changes include:

Teams have two timeouts per half instead of three

No challenges, but every play is subject to review

One foot inbounds for a catch instead of two

Short 10-minute halftimes

Finally, there’s one more key rule change that deserves your attention: Simplified Illegal Man Downfield.

The creation of run-pass options (RPO’s) have created difficulties for officials in determining when there's an illegal man downfield. College football essentially allows blockers to maintain contact up to three yards beyond the neutral zone, while the NFL's threshold is one yard beyond the line of scrimmage.

The XFL’s ruling: “No ineligible player shall be or have been more than three yards beyond the line of scrimmage until a passer throws a legal forward pass that crosses the line of scrimmage.” The bang-bang nature of RPO plays in general means that offensive lines in the XFL should be able to more or less run block to their heart’s desire without worrying about drawing a flag.

Team Breakdowns and Power Rankings

1. Dallas Renegades

Win total: 6

Championship odds: +300

Head coach: Bob Stoops

Offensive coordinator: Hal Mumme

Defensive coordinator: Chris Woods

Stoops retired after a memorable 17 year run as the head coach at Oklahoma. ‘Big Game Bob’ certainly deserves some credit for setting up the program for boat loads of success by pinpointing Lincoln Riley as the head coach of the future.

Mumme might just be the single-most exciting offensive mind in the XFL. He’s one of the founders of the air raid offense, which he originated in high school and at various smaller colleges throughout the country. It seems Mumme certainly hasn't come around to the run game in his later years; none of his RBs reached even 100 carries over the course of the 2018 season with him as the Jackson State OC.

Woods has worked at multiple Ivy League schools and hooked up with Stoops as a defensive specialist at Oklahoma.

Quarterback situation

Landry Jones (knee) said his “worst-case scenario” is a Week 2 return. Jones has spent time with the Steelers, Jaguars and Raiders since being drafted in the fourth round back in 2013. He started four games with the Steelers from 2015-2017:

2017, Week 7: 16-of-29 for 209 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs, 1 fumble

2016, Week 7: 29-of-47 for 281 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

2016, Week 17: 24-of-37 for 277 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT

2017, Week 17: 23-of-27 for 239 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 1 fumble

Keep in mind these Steelers offenses were loaded with the likes of Antonio Brown, Le’Veon Bell, Martavis Bryant and JuJu Smith-Schuster among other studs. Also Jones’ two good performances came against the infamous Hue Jackson-led Browns.

Either way, few XFL teams have the benefit of starting a QB that has actually started an NFL game before, so we’ll see what happens. It makes sense that the Renegades have the best preseason odds to win the championship.

Here’s the potential x-factor with Jones: He was both aggressive and efficient throwing downfield during his brief time running the Steelers Offense. Overall, Jones completed 11-of-26 deep ball attempts (42%) while posting a hefty 15.3% deep-ball rate (PFF). For reference, only Matthew Stafford (19.6%), Russell Wilson (16.5%), Aaron Rodgers (16.3%) and Jameis Winston (15.8%) threw downfield at a higher frequency during the 2019 regular season.

A quick Twitter search of backup Eric Dungey reveals that the former Syracuse QB still has plenty of fans around continental America. Still, Phillip Nelson seems to have the backup job locked up after starting in the team's final scrimmage and reportedly playing pretty well. Nelson had to deal with Mike Martz's prehistoric offense in the AAF, but did show a willingness to throw deep when called upon and ultimately went viral for completing a prayer thrown over his head during a sack.

Projected skill-position depth chart and training camp/scrimmage notes

RB: Cameron Artis-Payne, Lance Dunbar, Marquis Young, Austin Walter

WR: Jazz Ferguson, Jeff Badet, Flynn Nagel, Joshua Crockett, Freddie Martino, Jerrod Heard

TE: Donald Parham, Julian Allen, Sean Price

Athletically-gifted WR Jazz Ferguson reeled in a 33-yard TD from Nelson for the final scrimmage's first score.

WR Jeff Badet is also expected to be plenty involved after being selected fourth overall in the XFL draft.

OC Hal Mumme noted WR Flynn Nagel impressed.

The front offense traded for Tampa Bay WR Freddie Martino.

Recently-acquired TE Julian Allen noted, "Tight ends are like receivers in this offense, which I love."

This could be particularly good news for expected starting TE Donald Parham, who was actively involved in the passing game and received extremely positive reviews throughout the offseason.

Sounds like RB Cameron Artis-Payne could be the early-down back in a committee of sorts with former Cowboys scat back Lance Dunbar.

Note that Dunbar is apparently banged up at the moment and should be considered questionable for Week 1.

2. Los Angeles Wildcats

Win total: 4

Championship odds: +500

Head coach: Winston Moss

Offensive coordinator: Norm Chow

Defensive coordinator: Pepper Johnson

Moss was a second-round pick following his successful collegiate career at Miami and went on to play for the Raiders and Seahawks. Most recently he served as the assistant head coach and linebackers coach under Mike McCarthy in Green Bay from 2007-2018.

Chow, 73 years of age, was most recently spotted as a high school QB assistant in 2016 following his departure from Hawaii following four years as their head coach. One thing we do know: Chow loves to pass.

Johnson played 13 years in the league and later served as an assistant coach with the Patriots, Bills, Jets and most recently AAF Memphis Express.

Quarterback situation

Josh Johnson is arguably the best QB in the entire XFL. He’s been in-and-out of the NFL since 2009, most recently starting three games for the Redskins in 2018 that showed off his rushing ability. Johnson will turn 34 in May, but certainly appears to be hip with the latest fashion trend of wearing the swaggiest visor possible.

Josh Johnson

Johnson averaged a robust 9.1 intended air yards per pass in 2018; he’s not afraid to chuck the ball downfield. Don’t sleep on the Wildcats and Norm Chow’s pass-happy attack in 2020.

Chad Kanoff is a former Princeton QB who appears to have the leg up on former-Baylor backup Jalen McClendon. An injury to Johnson would be terrible news for this offense.

Projected skill-position depth chart and training camp/scrimmage notes

RB: Elijah Hood, Larry Rose, Martez Carter, Dujuan Harris

WR: Nelson Spruce, Tre McBride, Adonis Jennings, Kermit Whitfield, Jalen Greene, Saeed Blacknall, Jordan Smallwood, De’Quan Hampton

TE: Brandon Barnes

Tre McBride and Nelson Spruce appeared to be two of the offense's top targets during the final scrimmage.

Adonis Jennings also appears to be playing plenty of snaps.

Elijah Hood was selected with the eighth overall pick and should see plenty of work, although Larry Rose in particular could certainly get some run too.

Throwback meme/Baylor DE Shawn Oakman made the team.

K Nick Novak is giving things another go.

Continue to the next page for more team preview

3. DC Defenders

Win total: 5.5

Championship odds: +750

Head coach: Pep Hamilton

Offensive coordinator: Tanner Engstrand

Defensive coordinator: Louie Cioffi

Hamilton most recently served as the passing-game coordinator at Michigan during the 2017-2018 seasons. Before that he had experience grooming Andrew Luck both at Stamford and later in Indianapolis as offensive coordinator. There could be one key factor that makes Hamilton a perfect coach for Cardale Jones’ gunslinger mentality. Luck regularly ranked among the league’s most-aggressive QBs in terms of average target depth under Hamilton, so a similar philosophy would go a long way with Jones’ limitless arm strength.

Hamilton grabbed fellow Michigan offensive analyst Tanner Engstrand to lead the Defenders offense. Jeff Fitzgerald was supposed to be the defensive coordinator but resigned two weeks before the season opener to be closer to his family. DC Louie Cioffi was last seen running the Browns Defense in 2016.

Hamilton was quoted as saying, “In football, pain is a privilege. We're training for a twelve-round, heavyweight donnybrook with no freakin' gloves and we're fighting for something that has value beyond cost.” I don’t know about you, but I’m ready to run through a brick wall for this man.

Quarterback situation

Cardale Jones is one of the more famous players in the XFL after ripping off consecutive wins against Wisconsin, Alabama and Oregon on Ohio State’s way to capturing the 2014 National Championship. The rest of Jones’ career hasn’t been quite as kind. An up-and-down junior campaign at Ohio State ultimately ended with J.T. Barrett at QB, and Jones failed to ever start a game in the NFL after being drafted by the Bills and later joining the Chargers.

Here’s the important thing about this situation: Cardale is incredibly entertaining to watch:

Jones is never afraid to throw his massive body around in order to gain an extra yard or two, and he’s nicknamed 12-gauge for a reason. Pretty much anything can happen during a given play when Jones is under center which, again, makes for fun television.

There were signs of Jones progressing in the 2019 preseason, as he averaged a strong 8.7 YPA with a 68.3% completion rate and -- most surprisingly -- zero turnovers. The Defenders appear to have a decent amount of offensive talent surrounding Jones, and his improvisational ability should be more of a positive than ever before in a league that will have plenty of fourth-down and point-after-touchdown conversion plays.

Backup QB Tyree Jackson has a ridiculous size (6-foot-7 and 249-pounds) and speed (4.59-40) combination. He boasts a howitzer for an arm like Jones, but otherwise is basically a less-polished version. Jackson under center could make for equally entertaining and horrifying television.

Projected skill-position depth chart and training camp/scrimmage notes

RB: Jhurell Pressley, Donnel Pumphrey, Nick Brossette, Khalid Abdullah

WR: Rashad Ross, Eli Rogers, DeAndre Thompkins, Jalen Rowell, Simmie Cobbs, Tyler Palka, Malachi Dupre

TE: Khari Lee, Donnie Ernsberger, Derrick Hayward

Cardale hit former Nebraska WR Jordan Westerkamp for a 19-yard TD in the team's final scrimmage, but Westerkamp didn't make it past final cuts.

There are a ton of competent WRs here, but past AAF ability, NFL experience and draft capital leads to the idea that Rashad Ross, Eli Rogers and DeAndre Thompkins, could start in three-WR sets.

This skill-position group as a whole is incredibly fast. Each of Jhurell Pressley (4.38), Ross (4.34) and Thompkins (4.33) have been clocked with sub-4.4 second 40-yard dash times over the years.

DE Sam Montgomery and DT Tracy Sprinkle received a lot of praise for their respective performance throughout training camp.

TE Khari Lee was described as the "most impressive pass-catcher" of Defenders minicamp.

4. Tampa Bay Vipers

Win total: 7.5

Championship odds: +550

Head coach: Marc Trestman

Offensive coordinator: Jaime Elizondo

Defensive coordinator: Jerry Glanville

Trestman and the Vipers have the highest preseason win total in the XFL. Their entire primary coaching staff is from the CFL.

Trestman’s story has been well documented to this point: Up-and-down spurts as an offensive coordinator in the NFL before winning two championships in the CFL and then returning work as the head coach of the Bears and offensive coordinator of the Ravens. The Bears threw the ball at a top-eight rate during Trestman’s final season. Then the Ravens threw the most passes in the league in 2015. An unsuccessful 2016 campaign led to Trestman going back to the CFL … where he won another Grey Cup in 2017.

Elizondo is another coach out of the CFL, while Glanville is 78 years old and was last seen working as the DC for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Quarterback situation

Aaron Murray will start for the squad with the XFL’s highest win total, but just the fourth-best championship odds. The team’s CFL-themed coaching staff, combined with Murray’s experience in the AAF last season, makes for a combination that *should* be able to take full advantage of the new rule changes in this potentially more wide-open and fast-paced league.

The potential x-factor here could be QB/RB Quinton Flowers. Double passes are a real weapon now that offenses don’t have to worry as much about the initial pass going forward or not, so more-versatile weapons such as Flowers could have a larger role than initial speculation might indicate.

There are plenty of talented WRs and TEs on this roster. Murray certainly seems to be an, uhm, interesting teammate for the guys to rally around.

Murray largely made the most out of his horrendous situation in Atlanta last season, out-playing Matt Simms along the way. I wouldn’t expect domination out of the gate, but it’s fair to have the Vipers in the top-half of preseason projected standings.

Projected skill-position depth chart and training camp/scrimmage notes

RB: De’Veon Smith, Jacques Patrick, Quinton Flowers, Mack Brown

WR: Daniel Williams, Tanner McEvoy, Donteea Dye, Stacy Coley, Seantavius Jones, Jalen Tolliver, Reece Horn, Ryan Davis

TE: Nick Truesdell, Colin Thompson, DeAndre Gollsby

RB Tarean Folston and former-Browns WR Antonio Callaway have already landed on IR.

Daniel Williams showed out in the team's final scrimmage with a pair of spectacular catches.

Nick Truesdell was the Vipers' first-round pick and reportedly will be a major part of the offense.

De'Veon Smith and Jacques Patrick are tentatively expected to form a committee of sorts.

Fomer-NFL/AAF WR Rannell Hall is attempting to transition to CB. Current Steelers S Kam Kelly made a similar transition in the AAF last season before ultimately earning an NFL roster spot.

5. Houston Roughnecks

Win total: 6

Championship odds: +900

Head coach: June Jones

Offensive coordinator: Chris Miller

Defensive coordinator: Ted Cottrell

Jones served as head coach for the Falcons from 1994-1996, the Chargers in 1998, then enjoyed nine- and seven-year stints as the head ball coach at Hawaii and SMU, respectively. He’s been in high school and the CFL ever since, throwing the ball to his heart’s never-ending desire along the way.

Miller is a former Pro Bowl QB who later coached the position for the Cardinals from 2009-2011 under Ken Whisenhunt. He’s most recently served as a high school head coach.

Cottrell has been coaching defenses since 1973, covering high-level college football, the NFL, USFL, UFL and most-recently the AAF.

Quarterback situation

Connor Cook is in a bit of a battle with Phillip Walker. It’s worth noting the Roughnecks did use their first QB-draft pick on Walker before spending the second pick of the skill-position draft on Cook.

Cook memorably had his only career start come against the Texans in the 2016 playoffs after both Derek Carr and Matt McGloin had gone down with injuries. It’s tough to give Cook too much flack for his porous performance, but there certainly wasn’t anything good about 161 yards, 1 TD and 3 INTs on 45 attempts. He’s spent the last two years as a backup with the Panthers, Bengals and Lions.

Walker has been inside the Colts organization since 2017. He displayed a mix of erratic passing and solid-enough athleticism during preseason performances, but it’s tough to be overly optimistic about the film he’s put forward to this point. The good news: Walker possesses more than enough arm strength to get former-Steelers WR Sammie Coates plenty involved downfield.

XFL reports indicate Walker is currently the starting QB, but "Cook is right there." There is no official word at this time.

Projected skill-position depth chart and training camp/scrimmage notes

RB: De’Angelo Henderson, Andre Williams, James Butler, Nick Holley

WR: Sammie Coates, Kahlil Lewis, Blake Jackson, Sam Mobley, Ray Bolden, Cam Phillips, Ryheem Malone

TE: None

Walker and Cook threw a TD to WR Sam Mobley and WR Kahlil Lewis, respectively, during their final scrimmage.

Coach June Jones noted WRs Kahlil Lewis, Sammie Coates and Blake Jackson were particularly impressive during minicamp.

OC Chris Miller spoke highly of Coates specifically, nothing he "had a great camp. Big target, reminds of Michael Irvin when I played with him in the Pro Bowl back in the day."

The whole "zero TEs" roster decision is probably a good indication that Jones doesn't plan on making a habit of running the football.

6. New York Guardians

Win total: 4

Championship odds: +320

Head coach: Kevin Gilbride

Offensive coordinator: George Mangus

Defensive coordinator: Jim Herrmann

Gilbride comes in at 68 years of age and has 21 years of high-level NFL experience as an offensive coordinator and head coach. He was last seen in the NFL with the Giants from 2007-2013. He’s been retired ever since. This isn’t Gilbride’s first rodeo taking on a new franchise; he was the offensive coordinator of the expansion Jacksonville Jaguars back in 1995.

It’s unclear how much of the offense will be run by Gilbride and how much by QBs coach George Alford (G.A) Mangus, who played and coached under Steve Spurrier at Florida. Of course, Spurrier and the Orlando Appollos captured the first and only AAF Championship last Spring.

Herrmann coached LBs with the Giants during Gilbride’s tenure there.

Quarterback situation

Matt McGloin parlayed his four-year career at Penn State into a four-year career with the Raiders. He led the offense to at least 24 points in four of his six starts as a rookie, but battled turnovers and generally didn’t operate with much efficiency. Kudos to McGloin for at least trying; his 16.6% deep-ball rate was the second-highest mark in the league that season.

McGloin bounced around with the Eagles, Texans and Chiefs following his Raiders career. He started doing commentary with former-NFLers Shaun Gayle and Dallas Clark last November. There isn’t a high ceiling here from an athleticism perspective, but clearly the veteran QB knows the game well. There’s a chance that the offense embraces a bit of a run n’ shoot style, which was incredibly effective in the AAF. McGloin certainly appears to have the gunslinger mentality to make this marriage work.

I’m truly saddened that Marquise Williams is relegated to the bench. The former North Carolina signal-caller kept Mitchell Trubisky on the bench back in the day and flashed at a high level as a backup in the AAF. He’s certainly more talented than fellow AAF-QB Luis Perez, who is truly one of the slower QBs in both speed and decision making that you’ll ever see.

Projected skill-position depth chart and training camp/scrimmage notes

RB: Tim Cook, Justin Stockton, Darius Victor, Matthew Colburn

WR: Mekale McKay, Colby Pearson, Joe Horn, Teo Redding, Austin Duke, Justice Liggins

TE: Jake Sutherland, Keenen Brown, Jake Powell, EJ Bibbs

The RB situation is a bit murky, but Tim Cook is the type of big-bodied early-down grinder that an old-school coaching staff like this should love to feed whenever possible.

McGloin appears to be ready to serve as the XFL version of Jameis Winston, tossing three touchdowns and two interceptions in the first half of the team's final scrimmage.

WR De'Angelo Yancey was the league’s No. 3 overall pick and earned rave reviews throughout training camp, but he's already landed on the IR.

Mekale McKay and Colby Pearson have each received some training camp praise.

Pearson and Teo Redding were responsible for 76- and 36-yard TD snags, respectively, during the team’s final scrimmage.

Talented former-AAF CB Jamar Summers already has made a difference-making play, snagging a pick-six off of Cardale Jones during a scrimmage.

The Guardians traded for Joe Horn Jr. late in training camp. He's reportedly flashed quickly, and the coaching staff called him one of, if not the, fastest player on the team.

7. Seattle Dragons

Win total: 3.5

Championship odds: +1000

Head coach: Jim Zorn

Offensive coordinator: Mike Riley

Defensive coordinator: Clayton Lopez

Zorn worked as a QB coach with the Ravens and Chiefs for a few years after limping to a 12-20 record during his two seasons running the Redskins from 2008-2009. He’s seemingly been retired ever since.

Riley has been the more active coach, running Oregon State, Nebraska and the AAF San Antonio Commanders from 2003-2019.

Lopez primarily served as a DB coach during his time with the Raiders, Lions and Rams during the last 20 years, but seemingly hasn’t been doing much since 2013.

Quarterback situation

Brandon Silvers will be under center for a Dragons team that is tied with the BattleHawks for the worst odds to win the XFL. This might be a bit harsh when considering Silvers out-played both Johnny Manziel and Christian Hackenberg with the Memphis Express last season. Still, the former Troy QB did average a rather pedestrian 6.7 air yards per attempt and could be again leaned on as a game-manager in an offense that features five (!!!) TEs on the roster.

Mike Riley and the AAF San Antonio Commanders certainly didn’t do anything to earn the benefit of the doubt entering the 2020 season. Riley’s decision to stick with Logan Woodside over Marquise Williams was questionable at best. The reunion with Kenneth Farrow and Trey Williams indicates that this team could once again look to pound the rock.

Former-South Florida turned Seahawks and Texans backup QB BJ Daniels tried his hand at WR. He wasn’t able to catch on in either the CFL or AAF before getting this gig.

Projected skill-position depth chart and training camp/scrimmage notes

RB: Trey Williams, Ja’Quan Gardner, Kenneth Farrow

WR: Alonzo Moore, Kasen Williams, Keenan Reynolds, Austin Proehl, John Santiago, Sergio Bailey, Dontez Byrd

TE: Cam Clear, Colin Jeter, Evan Rodriguez, Ben Johnson, Connor Hamlett

Ja'Quan Gardner has demonstrated some of the same burst and big-play ability that he showed off during his AAF career.

Still, Trey Williams went No. 7 overall and might wind up seeing the majority of early-down work.

Kenneth Farrow is also a threat to see plenty of snaps in what is expected to be a run-heavy offense.

CB Channing Stribling picked off nine (!!!) passes during training camp.

Austin Proehl is Ricky's son.

8. St. Louis Battlehawks

Win total: 3.5

Championship odds: +1000

Head coach: Jonathan Hayes

Offensive coordinator: Chuck Long

Defensive coordinator: Jay Haye

Hayes played 12 seasons in the NFL as a TE before coaching the position with Oklahoma from 1999-2002 and most recently the Bengals from 2003-2018 under Marvin Lewis. His brother Jay will serve as defensive coordinator.

The offense will be led by 1985 Heisman runner-up Chuck Long, who parlayed his successful stint at Iowa into a first-round contract and short career in the NFL before serving as QBs coach at his alma matter Iowa in addition to Oklahoma. Long notably was the San Diego State head coach from 2006-2008 and offensive coordinator at Kansas for two seasons before spending most of the last decade as a speaker and Big Ten Network analyst.

Quarterback situation

Jordan Ta’amu is the Ole Miss QB that everybody now wonders aloud, “How did that college offense not score more points with both A.J. Brown and D.K. Metcalf?” Still, he does possess a friendly combination of size (6-foot-3 and 221-pounds) and speed (4.77-40). Per PlayerProfiler, Ta'amu ranked in the 89th and 76th percentile in college yards per attempt and breakout age, respectively. There was certainly a lack of production here against top-SEC competition, but at the very least Ta'amu appears to be one of the more naturally-gifted QBs in the XFL.

The potential problem is that his coaches seem to be one of the more old-minded staffs in the league and have a troubling low amount of recent experience, particularly on offense. The BattleHawks do boast some intriguing skill-position talents, but it’s easy to see why they're tied with the Dragons for the worst odds to win the XFL.

Taylor Heinicke was with the Texans in 2017 and then the Panthers in 2018 before getting beat out by *throws up in mouth* both Kyle Allen and Will Grier in the 2019 preseason. To be fair Heinicke wasn’t terrible in the 2019 preseason (19-of-31, 202 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT), but there is otherwise little from his NFL experience to feel overly optimistic about. He’ll compete with Nick Fitzgerald, who was Ta’amu’s rival at Mississippi State and boasts a freaky size (6-foot-5 and 226-pounds) and speed (4.64-40) combination.

Projected skill-position depth chart and training camp/scrimmage notes

RB: Christine Michael, Matt Jones, Lenard Tillery, Keith Ford

WR: L’Damian Washington, Carlton Agudosi, Alonzo Russell, De’Mornay Pierson-El, Keith Mumphery, Marcus Lucas, Brandon Reilly

TE: Cole Hunt, Wes Saxton

Carlton Agudosi and L'Damian Washington were tabbed as key WRs to watch.

Younger talent Alonzo Russell also received plenty of offseason praise.

No. 6 overall pick Christine Michael figures to get the lion's share of backfield touches.

Matt Jones also should see a good chunk of snaps.

Always-entertaining P Marquette King is on the squad.

Continue to the next page for a brief Week 1 preview and some DFS/season-long predictions

Week 1 preview

Seattle Dragons at DC Defenders (-6.5)

Time: Saturday (2/8) at 2:00pm EST

The Dragons appear to be in the running as the XFL's very worst team. They'll need to defend what looks a lot like one of the league's most-explosive passing attacks.

Pick: Defenders -6.5

Los Angeles Wildcats at Houston Roughnecks (-5)

Time: Saturday (2/8) at 5:00pm EST

Josh Johnson being a five-point underdog is ridiculous, particularly against a Houston team that appears to still not be sure who will be starting under center.

Pick: Wildcats +5

Tampa Bay Vipers (-3.5) at New York Guardians

Time: Sunday (2/9) at 2:00pm EST

A road favorite? In Week 1? Of the XFL?

Pick: Guardians +3.5

St. Louis BattleHawks at Dallas Renegades (-6.5)

Time: Sunday (2/9) at 5:00pm EST

To me, the BattleHawks join the Dragons as the worst on-paper XFL squads. I also happen to believe the Renegades and Defenders join the Wildcats as well as the Vipers as the league's most-likely playoff teams. Give me Dallas BIG.

Pick: Renegades -6.5

DraftKings Preview

DraftKings will be offering DFS XFL with full four-game main slates. The roster construction consists of 1 QB, 1 RB, 2 WRs, 2 FLEX and 1 DST.

Quarterback

It makes sense that Josh Johnson ($10,700) is the slate's highest-priced player thanks to his aforementioned dual-threat ability.

DraftKings is on top of the QB controversies and injuries at hand. Still, Phillip Walker ($7,800), Brandon Silvers ($8,000) and Phillip Nelson ($8,300) each could provide some solid salary relief.

Cardale Jones ($10,200) also offers some rushing upside, but you'll need to really pay down at RB in order to stack him with Rashad Ross ($10,400) and Eli Rogers ($9,100), who are two of the slate's top-four most-expensive WRs.

Matt McGloin ($9,700) probably doesn't deserve to be priced in the same tier as Johnson or Jones based on his limited skill-set and potentially porous overall offensive situation.

The final two QBs in play are Aaron Murray ($9,000) and Jordan Ta’amu ($8,700). The latter player is probably my favorite QB on the slate. The Battlehawks boast a plethora of cheap stacking partners at WR, and the former Ole Miss QB regularly caused fits for SEC defenses as a pure rusher.

Running back

The Defenders are tentatively expected to utilize something resembling a two-RB committee with Jhurell Pressley ($7,900) and Donnel Pumphrey ($5,100). The latter back could very well be the pass-down option and thus preferable tournament target on a full-PPR site like DraftKings.

Christine Michael ($8,400) has some AAF-Trent Richardson vibes about him. The No. 6 overall pick of the XFL draft figures to be fed the ball plenty, but there are questions about both his own effectiveness as well as how equipped his offense is to put up points.

Elijah Hood ($7,500) figures to give up some reps to Larry Rose ($3,500), who is probably my favorite cheap RB on the slate.

Seattle boasts the league's only depth chart with just three RBs. It's curious that Kenneth Farrow ($7,200) is so much more expensive than Trey Williams ($4,100), who was the No. 7 overall pick in the draft. Ja'Quan Gardner ($3,600) also figures to be involved.

There certainly seems to be a pricing bias towards "big" names. Cameron Artis-Payne ($6,800) is probably the No. 1 RB in Dallas, but this is still a pass-first offense that could certainly wind up featuring Lance Dunbar ($4,400), Marquis Young ($3,000) and/or Austin Walter ($3,000).

De'Veon Smith ($6,300) is probably the most-expensive RB I'd feel comfortable rostering in all formats. He boasts the type of size (5-foot-11 and 223-pounds) that should secure the early-down job and his only real threat to touches appears to be QB/RB Quinton Flowers ($3,900).

The only other fairly-affordable projected starters are Tim Cook ($6,100) and Nick Holley ($5,800). Cook is truly a brutal early-down grinder that offers little-to-no big-play ability based on his AAF performance. The Houston backfield situation is more muddled than any other team. It might not matter who wins out considering coach June Jones is expected to run one of the league's most high-octane passing attacks.

Wide Receiver

All TEs are labeled as WRs. In general, it's probably isn't a good idea to roster any of these high-usage blockers with all else equal. Brandon Barnes ($6,400, only TE on the Wildcats) and Nick Truesdell ($6,900, first-round pick and will reportedly be major part of offense) could certainly be plenty involved in their respective offenses, but the best value on the slate might be Khari Lee ($3,300), who was described as the "most impressive pass-catcher" of Defenders minicamp.

Paying up for Rashad Ross ($10,400) and Sammie Coates ($9,300) in particular make sense considering their coaching staff's respective endorsements of their high-level ability.

I'm less inclined to believe Mekale McKay ($9,900), Eli Rogers ($9,100), Jeff Badet ($8,800), Nelson Spruce ($8,500) or Keenan Reynolds ($8,100) are worthy of their elevated price tags.

DeAndre Thompkins ($4,600) is reportedly the fastest player on the Defenders and might only need one well-thrown target to meet value in a big way.

Colby Pearson ($5,300) seems to have just as good of a chance to work as the Guardians' No. 1 WR as McKay. Also note that Teo Redding ($3,200) and Joe Horn ($3,300) are among the slate's best cheap options at the WR position.

The Battlehawks traded for Keith Mumphery ($6,600) on December 19. It makes little sense that he's being priced ahead of L'Damian Washington ($3,700), Carlton Agudosi ($3,000) or Alonzo Russell ($3,000), who each received plenty of training camp praise.

My favorite play on the slate is Vipers WR Daniel Williams ($3,000), who showed out in the team's final scrimmage with some spectacular catches and might just be the team's No. 1 WR with Callaway on IR. Either way, Trestman has eight WRs on the roster at the moment, so there's no reason to pay up in Tampa Bay until we see some sort of clarity in the situation.

Badet ($8,800) is priced so highly due to being picked fourth overall in the XFL draft. Still, monster-status athlete Jazz Ferguson ($4,200) is the better value after hauling in a 33-yard TD from Nelson in the team's final scrimmage. WR Flynn Nagel ($3,900) is also in play after earning a vote of confidence from OC Hal Mumme.

Roughnecks coach June Jones essentially tabbed Sammie Coates ($9,300), Khalil Lewis ($4,100) and Blake Jackson ($3,000) as the offense's top-three WRs, although Jackson could lose reps to Sam Mobley ($3,000). The team's general love for Coates stands out in a league full of mystery, making the big-play WR a deserving lock button play despite the elevated salary.

Nelson Spruce ($8,500) and Tre McBride ($5,500) were reportedly Johnson's top-two targets at the Wildcats' final scrimmage. Also look for Adonis Jennings ($3,300) to play plenty of snaps. McBride is a great mid-priced option in particular to fill out lineups.

I'm inclined to mostly fade a Seattle pass offense that boasts seven WRs and five TEs. The potential run-first nature of the team, along with the receiver's elevated price tags, is simply off-putting.

The pricing is so soft this week at WR that you can afford to pay up pretty much anywhere. Still, don't be afraid to leave plenty of salary on the table in an effort to build more contrarian lineups. There will be more rhyme and reason to the pricing after a week of action, so it might be wise to take advantage of the public likely flocking to the big-named and high-priced options that are going to be plenty affordable after squeezing in some low-priced WRs.

Football is BACK. Enjoy!