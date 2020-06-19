The Ultimate Tour: Cycling schedule on NBCSN

The Tour de France isn’t during its usual summer slot — it will run from August 29 to September 20 and be shown on NBCSN — but cycling fans can still watch some of the best the sport has to offer in late June and in July with the Ultimate Tour.

NBCSN will air 25 of the best stages and races from the 15 years for the event. That will include stages from the Tour de France and Paris-Roubaix.

There’s a full schedule of the stages that will be shown below.

Start Date Time Year Stage Stage Winner Yellow Jersey After the Stage Mon, 6/29 9 am – Noon 2014 Stage 1 Marcel Kittel Marcel Kittel Tues, 6/30 9 am – Noon 2015 Stage 3 Joaquim Rodriguez – Team Katusha Chris Froome – Team Sky Wed, 7/1 9 am – Noon 2014 Stage 5 Lars Boom – Belkin pro Cycling Team Vincenzo Nibali – Astana Thurs, 7/2 9 am – Noon 2019 Stage 8 Thomas De Gendt – Lotto-Soudol Julian Alaphilippe – Quick Step Fri, 7/3 9 am – Noon 2011 Stage 3 Tyler Farrar – Garmin-Cervelo Thor Hushovd – Garmin-Cervelo Mon, 7/6 9 am – Noon 2016 Stage 8 Chris Froome – Team Sky Chris Froome – Team Sky Mon, 7/6 7 pm – 10 pm 2013 Stage 9 Dan Martin – Garmin-Sharp Chris Froome – Team Sky Mon, 7/6 10 pm – 1 am 2017 Stage 9 Rigoberto Uran – Cannondale-Drapac Chris Froome – Team Sky Tues, 7/7 9 am – Noon 2018 Stage 10 Julian Alaphilippe – Quick Step Greg Van Avermaet – BMC Tues, 7/7 7 pm – 10 pm 2016 Stage 11 Peter Sagan – Tinkoff Chris Froome – Team Sky Tues, 7/7 10 pm – 1 am 2015 ATOC Stage 7 Julian Alaphilippe – Quick Step Peter Sagan – Tinkoff-Saxo Wed, 7/8 9 am – Noon 2018 Stage 11 Geraint Thomas – Team Sky Geraint Thomas – Team Sky Wed, 7/8 7 pm – 10 pm 2012 Stage 11 Pierre Rolland – Team Europcar Brad Wiggins – Team Sky Wed, 7/8 10 pm – 1 am 2008 Paris-Roubaix Thurs, 7/9 9 am – Noon 2016 Stage 12 Thomas De Gendt – Lotto-Soudol Chris Froome – Team Sky Thurs, 7/9 7 pm – 10 pm 2017 Stage 13 Warren Barguil – Team Sunweb Fabio Aru – Astana Thurs, 7/9 10 pm – 1 am 2013 Paris-Roubaix Fri, 7/10 9 am – Noon 2019 Stage 14 Thibaut Pinot – FDJ Julian Alaphilippe – Quick Step Fri, 7/10 8 pm – 11 pm 2008 Stage 17 Carlos Sastre – CSC-Tiscali Carlos Sastre – CSC-Tiscali Fri, 7/10 11 pm – 2 am 2018 Stage 17 Nairo Quintana – Movistar Geraint Thomas – Team Sky Mon, 7/13 9 am – Noon 2011 Stage 18 Andy Schleck – Leopard-Trek Thomas Voeckler – Team Europcar Tues, 7/14 9 am – Noon 2019 Stage 18 Nairo Quintana – Movistar Julian Alaphilippe – Quick Step Wed, 7/15 9 am – Noon 2011 Stage 19 Pierre Rolland – Team Europcar Andy Schleck – Leopard-Trek Thurs, 7/16 9 am – Noon 2018 Stage 19 Primoz Roglic – Lotto Jumbo Geraint Thomas – Team Sky Fri, 7/17 9 am – Noon 2015 Stage 20 Thibaut Pinot – FDJ Chris Froome – Team Sky

