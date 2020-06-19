The Ultimate Tour: Cycling schedule on NBCSN

The Tour de France isn’t during its usual summer slot — it will run from August 29 to September 20 and be shown on NBCSN — but cycling fans can still watch some of the best the sport has to offer in late June and in July with the Ultimate Tour.

NBCSN will air 25 of the best stages and races from the 15 years for the event. That will include stages from the Tour de France and Paris-Roubaix.

There’s a full schedule of the stages that will be shown below.

Start Date

 Time

Year

Stage

Stage Winner

Yellow Jersey After the Stage

Mon, 6/29

9 am – Noon

2014

Stage 1

Marcel Kittel

Marcel Kittel

Tues, 6/30

9 am – Noon

2015

Stage 3

Joaquim Rodriguez – Team Katusha

Chris Froome – Team Sky

Wed, 7/1

9 am – Noon

2014

Stage 5

Lars Boom – Belkin pro Cycling Team

Vincenzo Nibali – Astana

Thurs, 7/2

9 am – Noon

2019

Stage 8

Thomas De Gendt – Lotto-Soudol

Julian Alaphilippe – Quick Step

Fri, 7/3

9 am – Noon

2011

Stage 3

Tyler Farrar – Garmin-Cervelo

Thor Hushovd – Garmin-Cervelo

Mon, 7/6

9 am – Noon

2016

Stage 8

Chris Froome – Team Sky

Chris Froome – Team Sky

Mon, 7/6

7 pm – 10 pm

2013

Stage 9

Dan Martin – Garmin-Sharp

Chris Froome – Team Sky

Mon, 7/6

10 pm – 1 am

2017

Stage 9

Rigoberto Uran – Cannondale-Drapac

Chris Froome – Team Sky

Tues, 7/7

9 am – Noon

2018

Stage 10

Julian Alaphilippe – Quick Step

Greg Van Avermaet – BMC

Tues, 7/7

7 pm – 10 pm

2016

Stage 11

Peter Sagan – Tinkoff

Chris Froome – Team Sky

Tues, 7/7

10 pm – 1 am

2015 ATOC

Stage 7

Julian Alaphilippe – Quick Step

Peter Sagan – Tinkoff-Saxo

Wed, 7/8

9 am – Noon

2018

Stage 11

Geraint Thomas – Team Sky

Geraint Thomas – Team Sky

Wed, 7/8

7 pm – 10 pm

2012

Stage 11

Pierre Rolland – Team Europcar

Brad Wiggins – Team Sky

Wed, 7/8

10 pm – 1 am

2008

Paris-Roubaix

Thurs, 7/9

9 am – Noon

2016

Stage 12

Thomas De Gendt – Lotto-Soudol

Chris Froome – Team Sky

Thurs, 7/9

7 pm – 10 pm

2017

Stage 13

Warren Barguil – Team Sunweb

Fabio Aru – Astana

Thurs, 7/9

10 pm – 1 am

2013

Paris-Roubaix

Fri, 7/10

9 am – Noon

2019

Stage 14

Thibaut Pinot – FDJ

Julian Alaphilippe – Quick Step

Fri, 7/10

8 pm – 11 pm

2008

Stage 17

Carlos Sastre – CSC-Tiscali

Carlos Sastre – CSC-Tiscali

Fri, 7/10

11 pm – 2 am

2018

Stage 17

Nairo Quintana – Movistar

Geraint Thomas – Team Sky

Mon, 7/13

9 am – Noon

2011

Stage 18

Andy Schleck – Leopard-Trek

Thomas Voeckler – Team Europcar

Tues, 7/14

9 am – Noon

2019

Stage 18

Nairo Quintana – Movistar

Julian Alaphilippe – Quick Step

Wed, 7/15

9 am – Noon

2011

Stage 19

Pierre Rolland – Team Europcar

Andy Schleck – Leopard-Trek

Thurs, 7/16

9 am – Noon

2018

Stage 19

Primoz Roglic – Lotto Jumbo

Geraint Thomas – Team Sky

Fri, 7/17

9 am – Noon

2015

Stage 20

Thibaut Pinot – FDJ

Chris Froome – Team Sky

