The Ultimate Tour: Cycling schedule on NBCSN
The Tour de France isn’t during its usual summer slot — it will run from August 29 to September 20 and be shown on NBCSN — but cycling fans can still watch some of the best the sport has to offer in late June and in July with the Ultimate Tour.
NBCSN will air 25 of the best stages and races from the 15 years for the event. That will include stages from the Tour de France and Paris-Roubaix.
There’s a full schedule of the stages that will be shown below.
Start Date
Time
Year
Stage
Stage Winner
Yellow Jersey After the Stage
Mon, 6/29
9 am – Noon
2014
Stage 1
Marcel Kittel
Marcel Kittel
Tues, 6/30
9 am – Noon
2015
Stage 3
Joaquim Rodriguez – Team Katusha
Chris Froome – Team Sky
Wed, 7/1
9 am – Noon
2014
Stage 5
Lars Boom – Belkin pro Cycling Team
Vincenzo Nibali – Astana
Thurs, 7/2
9 am – Noon
2019
Stage 8
Thomas De Gendt – Lotto-Soudol
Julian Alaphilippe – Quick Step
Fri, 7/3
9 am – Noon
2011
Stage 3
Tyler Farrar – Garmin-Cervelo
Thor Hushovd – Garmin-Cervelo
Mon, 7/6
9 am – Noon
2016
Stage 8
Chris Froome – Team Sky
Chris Froome – Team Sky
Mon, 7/6
7 pm – 10 pm
2013
Stage 9
Dan Martin – Garmin-Sharp
Chris Froome – Team Sky
Mon, 7/6
10 pm – 1 am
2017
Stage 9
Rigoberto Uran – Cannondale-Drapac
Chris Froome – Team Sky
Tues, 7/7
9 am – Noon
2018
Stage 10
Julian Alaphilippe – Quick Step
Greg Van Avermaet – BMC
Tues, 7/7
7 pm – 10 pm
2016
Stage 11
Peter Sagan – Tinkoff
Chris Froome – Team Sky
Tues, 7/7
10 pm – 1 am
2015 ATOC
Stage 7
Julian Alaphilippe – Quick Step
Peter Sagan – Tinkoff-Saxo
Wed, 7/8
9 am – Noon
2018
Stage 11
Geraint Thomas – Team Sky
Geraint Thomas – Team Sky
Wed, 7/8
7 pm – 10 pm
2012
Stage 11
Pierre Rolland – Team Europcar
Brad Wiggins – Team Sky
Wed, 7/8
10 pm – 1 am
2008
Paris-Roubaix
Thurs, 7/9
9 am – Noon
2016
Stage 12
Thomas De Gendt – Lotto-Soudol
Chris Froome – Team Sky
Thurs, 7/9
7 pm – 10 pm
2017
Stage 13
Warren Barguil – Team Sunweb
Fabio Aru – Astana
Thurs, 7/9
10 pm – 1 am
2013
Paris-Roubaix
Fri, 7/10
9 am – Noon
2019
Stage 14
Thibaut Pinot – FDJ
Julian Alaphilippe – Quick Step
Fri, 7/10
8 pm – 11 pm
2008
Stage 17
Carlos Sastre – CSC-Tiscali
Carlos Sastre – CSC-Tiscali
Fri, 7/10
11 pm – 2 am
2018
Stage 17
Nairo Quintana – Movistar
Geraint Thomas – Team Sky
Mon, 7/13
9 am – Noon
2011
Stage 18
Andy Schleck – Leopard-Trek
Thomas Voeckler – Team Europcar
Tues, 7/14
9 am – Noon
2019
Stage 18
Nairo Quintana – Movistar
Julian Alaphilippe – Quick Step
Wed, 7/15
9 am – Noon
2011
Stage 19
Pierre Rolland – Team Europcar
Andy Schleck – Leopard-Trek
Thurs, 7/16
9 am – Noon
2018
Stage 19
Primoz Roglic – Lotto Jumbo
Geraint Thomas – Team Sky
Fri, 7/17
9 am – Noon
2015
Stage 20
Thibaut Pinot – FDJ
Chris Froome – Team Sky
