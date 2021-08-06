‘Ultimate Slip ‘N’ Slide’ Not Moving Forward at NBC After Giardia Outbreak

“Ultimate Slip ‘N’ Slide” is officially being flushed from the NBC schedule.

The reality competition series paused production back in June following an outbreak of giardia onset. It will not resume production and therefore will not debut on Aug. 8 after the Tokyo Olympics finale as originally planed. Instead, ” “Family Game Fight” will air in the show’s intended time slot. NBC will kick off its summer schedule with “American Ninja Warrior” on Aug. 9 at 8 p.m. ET followed by “The Wall” at 10 p.m.

More from Variety

Production was first halted by Universal Television Alternative Studio on June 2 after a case of the parasite-induced intestinal infection was reported on set. In coordination and cooperation with the LA and Ventura County Health Departments, the studio worked with a third party environmental lab to test the water on location and all of it tested negative for giardia, including a well, pond, slide pool, water truck and the restroom sinks. By June 10, testing showed giardia was also in the surrounding area. The next day, the studio announced they would continue shooting elsewhere.

The show, which was to be hosted by Bobby Moynihan and Ron Funches, was said to add a reality competition spin to the classic Wham-O outdoor game. “Ultimate Slip ‘N’ Slide” positioned its contestants to compete in a series of challenges on a gigantic slippery slide, such as Human Pong, Bocce Fall, Cornhole and Body Bowling. The reigning two teams then compete in the final challenge on the multi-part Big Slipper to win the champion title and cash prize.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.