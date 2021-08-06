‘The Ultimate Slip N’ Slide’ Not Moving Forward At NBC

NBC has opted not to move forward with reality competition series The Ultimate Slip N’ Slide.

The show is not returning to production after pausing on June 2 as a result of a crew member testing positive for giardia, the network announced today.

As we reported in early July, the show had been pulled from its plum post-Olympics slot for its premiere. That came a month after the show’s producer, Universal Television Alternative Studio, paused production due to an outbreak of giardia, an intestinal infection, among staff.

“In coordination and cooperation with the LA and Ventura County Health Departments, the studio worked with a third party environmental lab to test the water on location and all of it tested negative for giardia,” the studio said in a statement at time, adding “this includes a well, pond, slide pool, water truck and the restroom sinks.”

On June 10, however, the studio received the results of additional testing that revealed giardia in the surrounding area, “so out of an abundance of caution the decision was made to stop shooting The Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide at the site moving forward.” There was one week of scheduled production left at the time of the pause.

NBC’s updated Monday summer schedule will kick-off on August 9 with American Ninja Warrior at 8 p.m. followed by The Wall at 10 p.m.



The Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide was originally slated to preview Sunday, Aug. 8 following the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony at 10:30 p.m. ET. Family Game Fight will now air in that timeslot.

