'The ultimate piece of gear': St. Henry debuts football helmet design

At a meeting with St. Henry freshmen and their families on Thursday, Jan. 25, football coach Tim Odom debuted the Crusaders' helmets.

The design is a white shell with the school's mascot on either side and a red stripe running from front to back. He later shared images of the helmet on his Facebook page with the caption, "It is official! The FIRST St. Henry Crusader Football helmet unveiled tonight at the first incoming freshman player/parent meeting. Crusader football is VIRTUE-Let's go CRUUUUUUUU!!!!!!".

Odom has already started assembling a coaching staff. Both milestones are signs that the Crusaders' program is progressing quickly.

"That's the ultimate piece of gear. It sets it apart from everything else, so it's a big deal," Odom said.

Odom noted that 22 families filled out preliminary forms and attended the meeting. He expects another 10 to 15 students to be on the field this summer.

Strength workouts started for the sophomores earlier this month. Odom believes around 50 athletes will continue to show up after the Kentucky High School Athletic Association dead period ends July 9.

Odom is especially grateful for the administration. When the football program was first announced, principal Grant Brannen and athletic director Jim Demler assembled a committee of parents and alumni to get things moving. The Crusaders then announced the varsity team's first season will be in 2025, not 2026 as they initially planned.

"It's amazing the amount of work that they have already done and the money they had raised and set aside to buy equipment, things like that," Odom said.

He said the new varsity start date is more of a blessing than a curse because it gives the Crusaders a sense of urgency to put a quality product on the field.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: KHSAA football: St. Henry unveils inaugural helmet design