The ultimate Paris Olympics 2024 travel guide

The Paris Olympics opening ceremony will take place on the River Seine on July 26 2024 - FLORIAN HULLEU/Paris 2024/AFP via Getty

Quite simply, the modern Olympic Games is the greatest sporting event that the world has ever known. Of course, the World Cup’s live audience and TV viewing figures will forever nip at its heels, but the Olympics in its complexity and its constantly evolving mission invariably wins out.

Every four years, a different world city gives new vitality and new focus to a series of sports as old as prehistory: archery, athletics, sailing, swimming. For a short summer, athletes who usually train and perform at the periphery of our sporting attention achieve a heroic status on a par with the Greek Gods to which the ancient games were originally dedicated. Paris 2024 will be no different – and, as is the way of the Games, completely unique.

Welcome to your host city. Since they began in 1896, the modern Olympics have always been held in different places; the original idea being to spread the appeal of sports globally. Since those messianic days, winning the right to host the event and then hosting it in style has become the competitive engine that keeps the Games rolling.

When Paris first hosted the event in 1900, the event was a sporting add-on to the far bigger World Fair and deemed something of a flop – but the city redeemed itself in 1924, when it became the first to host the Games twice, putting on a thundering, Chariots of Fire-style spectacle that left its former critics in awe.

A photograph of the Mens Marathon event at the 1900 Olympic Games in Paris - Getty

A century later, Paris is hosting the Olympics again. Paris 2024 promises to reintroduce visitors to much-loved buildings in new ways and take them to parts of the city that normally they don’t see. You may think you know Paris, but these Olympics will proffer a great world city to you in unexpected ways. Check our tremendous guide for all the best tips and advice.

Need to know

When are the Olympic games in France?

The Olympics will be held between July 26 and August 11 2024. The Paralympics will be held between August 28 and September 8.

How can you get tickets?

Tickets have been released in stages at paris2024.org/en/tickets – and organisers recently announced that British supporters have purchased more than any other nation apart from France. Although sales have been good and most of the prestige athletics events and final stages of other high profile sports are sold out, there are plenty of decent sports to see, and from the second quarter of 2024, ticket-holders who will no longer attend the Games will be able to resell their tickets through the Paris 2024 secure platform and at their original value.

Crowds will line the banks of the Seine for the opening ceremony in Paris - FLORIAN HULLEU/Paris 2024/AFP via Getty

There are also hospitality seats to be had – priced at €5,000 (£4,270) to see the opening ceremony, to give you some idea – and some very interesting holiday packages at (see hospitalitytravelpackages.paris2024.org) starting at around €500 for a hotel and an event.

How to get to France from the UK

The most direct way to travel to the centre of Paris from the UK is by Eurostar, but with capacity already at the maximum during the summer, it’s worth considering other options, including flights to Charles de Gaulle airport, which has good connections to the main venues. Boxing fans attending bouts in the North Paris Arena could almost walk to their venue from there, and the Stade de France is only 35 minutes away from CDG by RER train.

You could even drive. Go from Portsmouth to Le Havre on Brittany Ferries, then leave the car in a suburb or orbital town with parking and a good RER connection like Saint-Germain-en-Laye.

Will there be queues at the border?

Concerns over the European Union’s new entry and exit system (EES), which will require all passengers without EU to have their fingerprints registered and their pictures taken on arrival, have been eased as the strict rules have been delayed until November 6. The system was due to launch in May, but was delayed because of technical issues as well as lobbying by French officials who did not want the scheme in place during the Olympics.

That said, given the huge number of people travelling to France this summer, both for the event and for summer holidays across Europe, delays at the border are to be expected. To avoid further frustration, check your passport is valid and keep track of the latest travel updates from your airline, Eurostar, Le Shuttle or ferry provider.

A floating athletics track installed on the Seine River for the Olympics - Getty

How to get around France during the Olympics

The SNCF is a joy to travel on. If you are going to more than one destination, consider getting an Interrail pass.

Where can I watch the Olympics if I don’t have a ticket?

A great deal of thought has gone into this aspect. If you are in the centre of Paris, Les Invalides is worth a visit for this purpose. However, the best spot is Parc de La Villette, the gorgeously bonkers art-filled park in the north-east of Paris proper that will become the home to Club France, where French athletes and fans alike will come together to celebrate and cheer on their fellow athletes. Other nations will have similar venues at La Villette, which will be filled with big screens showing events.

There are also public events, such as the marathon. The women’s marathon has deliberately been chosen to close the Olympics and presents an insight into the organisers’ thinking. With the route running from the centre of Paris to Versailles, it will commemorate the 1789 march by thousands of women that precipitated the end of the monarchy. Rather than the city centre or Versailles itself, a good spot to watch it is Parc des Marnes, followed by a stroll east along the Seine to catch the runners coming back into town again.

Venues in Paris

Paris is your playground. This is one of the strategic lines that organisers of the Games have been repeating throughout the bid process and the organisational stages, informing a strategy of rejuvenation and reinvention of some of the city’s less heralded buildings and areas. Perfect for travellers who are looking for something more from a city they already know well.

The central venues are a group of temporary structures to the west of the city that orbit the École Militaire end of Champ de Mars.

Central Paris

Eiffel Tower Stadium

In London 2012, the beach volleyball stadium was impishly placed on Horse Guards Parade, creating a delightful juxtaposition with the beautiful Palladian architecture; a celebration of how sport can create unexpected continuities between different places.

The French are building a stadium right below the iconic Eiffel Tower - Alexander Hassenstein/Getty

The French have gone one better by setting it underneath their capital’s most enduring yet still utterly compelling urban artefact: the Eiffel Tower. In the first of many echoes of the past, it’s worth bearing in mind that the structure was built for a very different but still comparable global event, the Exposition Universelle in 1889. More than any other city, big shows helped build Paris.

Le Grand Palais

The historical echoes move onwards. The Grand Palais was also built for the Exposition Universelle and hosted events for the Olympics in that year. The partial reopening of Le Grand Palais is welcome as it has been closed since 2021 – though it won’t be fully open until 2025. However, the nave of the Palais is complete and is more than enough: 13,500 square metres in size with a glass roof, and due to host the fencing and taekwondo events.

Champs de Mars Arena

Only one brand new venue is being built, meaning that temporary structures will stipple the city of Paris in 2024. This is probably the most beautiful, nestled behind the Grand Palais, its curved timber structure echoing those of the older building it nearly adjoins. The Champ de Mars Arena has been used as an alternative space while the Grand Palais is being refurbished and will be kept in place for a few more months to host judo and wrestling.

La Concorde

One of the most imposing public spaces in Paris has had a makeover, and during the Olympics will be graced with several temporary stadia designed to host some of the newest Olympic sports. On a site first cleared to house a statue of Louis XV, various modern events – including skateboarding, 3×3 basketball, BMX freestyle and, for the first time ever, breakdancing – will be played.

It might seem incongruous, but putting relatively new sports in temporary venues in historic areas is a tried and tested strategy for the Olympics, reifying the qualities of the European city in particular: ancient and modern simultaneously.

Les Invalides

Whoever chose to host the archery near the Hôtel des Invalides, now a French military history museum and monuments, was on to a winner. Typical of the first group of venues, Les Invalides is in the heart of Paris, with the Esplanade, one of the city’s preferred leisure destinations, a place where Parisians and tourists go to promenade and play. In 2024, it will be an area dedicated to the Games, a mixing place for athletes and spectators.

You can watch the archery near the Hôtel des Invalides - LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty

Where to stay: One of a new era of jazzy luxury hostels, Yooma Urban Lodge Eiffel (doubles from £85) is a great place for families, located 15 minutes’ walk from the Eiffel Tower along the Seine. Great thought has gone into its facilities including the kitchens but there’s still plenty of room for Parisian flair with a rooftop market garden and slick-as-you-like interiors.

Where to eat: Guy de Maupassant used to have his lunch in a restaurant at the base of the Eiffel Tower as it was the one place he couldn’t see the structure he so despised. You don’t have to hold a position on the aesthetic merits of the Tower to eat at Madame Brasserie on its first floor. Go for the Gustave menu.

What to do: The Musée de l’Armée at Les Invalides has undergone a major refurbishment and will open again, fully refreshed, in June 2024. The tomb of Napoleon Bonaparte stands at its heart in the Baroque church by Hardouin-Mansart, who also designed the Hall of Mirrors at Versailles.

Western Paris

Parc des Princes and Roland Garros Stadium

Now home to the pre-eminent football club in France, Paris Saint-Germain, the Parc des Princes is steeped in sporting history. Older rugby fans may have memories of turning up there to watch the French national side during the Five Nations tournament as it then was. Deeper back in time, it hosted games during the 1938 World Cup.

Novak Djokovic playing in the French Open at the Roland Garros Stadium - which will host the Olympic tennis tournament - AP Photo/Christophe Ena

Roland Garros is home to one of tennis’s Grand Slam tournaments, also named Roland Garros. The venue may lack the rambling charm of Wimbledon but its avenues of trees and public spaces make it feel like an integral part of the city.

Where to stay: The Hotel Botaniste (doubles from £157) in nearby Auteuil is one of the city’s loveliest boutique hotels, capturing the spirit of a district which was a rural retreat for the nobility in Louis XV’s time.

Where to eat: Roland Garros’s food offering is perhaps one of the best of any sports venue in the world. Try the Food Court, in particular the stall that sells rougail saucisse, a rich tomato stew, made with sausages and aromatic spices. Football fans meet before matches in nearby Aux Trois Obus if that’s your vibe.

What to do: La Tour aux Figures stands at the tip of the delightful Parc Départemental de l’Ile Saint-Germain on an island in the Seine. This strange monumental sculpture, designed by Jean Dubuffet and later constructed in the 1980s, is the acme of art brut; part graffitied lump, part medieval tower.

Southern Paris

South Paris Arena

The Paris Expo Porte de Versailles is over 35 hectares in size, built in 1923 to host the Paris Trade Fair (Foire de Paris). It has been redeveloped over the years – and not always in the most sensitive way – although the decorated columns of the original exterior are still discernible. It’s a bit of a behemoth to be honest, but with plenty of room for weightlifting, handball, volleyball and table tennis for the Olympics and boccia, para table tennis and goalball for the Paralympics.

The Paris Expo Porte de Versailles will host the weightlifting, handball, volleyball and table tennis

Where to stay: The Hôtel Moderniste (doubles from £157) on Rue de Langeac plays on the history of the Expo site, with beautiful posters from the halcyon days of trade shows on display throughout its stylish rooms.

Where to eat: Oui Mon General is closed on the weekends, but offers up a good and relatively cheap example of how French dining, in Paris at least, is (at painfully slow pace, admittedly) incorporating other flavours, here from other Mediterranean cuisines.

What to do: One of Paris’s greatest secrets is La Petite Ceinture, a former elevated railway line that long predates the similar transformation of New York’s High Line. The section in the 15th arrondissement, not far from the Expo, is arguably its finest. Don’t expect a designed space: just genuine wilderness and a very un-Parisian stillness and calm.

Eastern Paris

Bercy Arena

After the Pompidou Centre was built in 1971, carte blanche was given for some frankly bonkers Parisian edifices to follow in its wake throughout the following two decades. The Bercy is one such building: a delightfully goofy pyramid surrounded by metal trusses and crazy fountains. It’s a music venue usually, but will host basketball and gymnastics during the Games.

Where to stay: The area around the Bercy Arena sums up all that is bad about Parisian hotels: bland chains or stuffy, expensive one-offs. It’s why hostels – albeit hostels that offer double rooms – are a better option. The People Bercy (rooms from £46) has a superb roof garden and bar.

Where to eat: There is a great stretch of bistros and bars to the north of the Arena. Anco is huge but very popular, invariably full at lunchtime. Further to the west are a couple of more boisterous bars if you want refreshment before the events.

What to do: A side trip to the Vélodrome de Vincennes is a must. Stroll there through the Bois de Vincennes and then appreciate this quaint monument of Olympics past. This charming old track with wrought-iron columned stands was the main stadium for the 1900 Summer Olympics. In addition, the great Eddy Merckx crossed the finishing line for each of his five Tour de France victories here, as it was the culmination of the Tour for many years. The restaurant attached to it, La Cipale, is top notch too.

The Vélodrome de Vincennes was the main stadium for the 1900 Summer Olympics - Popperfoto via Getty

Venues around Paris

Stade de France and the Aquatic Centre

Put it this way: Saint-Denis is fascinating. One of the enduring frontiers of French society is the line between it and Paris proper. The Stade de France sits at the edge of an area that has the highest poverty rate in mainland France, and the highest proportion of immigrants. The stadium itself is a marvel of modern architecture: a truly adaptable multifunctional structure that will host athletics and rugby.

The Aquatic Centre will be converted into a community pool after the games - VenhoevenCS and Ateliers 2/3/4/

The adjacent Aquatic Centre is the only new permanent venue to be built during the games and will host the diving. A stunning structure, particularly inside, it will be converted into a community pool afterwards.

Where to stay: There are no recommendable hotels in Saint-Denis, although there are some chains around the fringes of the stadium itself. There are some excellent Airbnbs to be found in the area, but as the footballer Thierry Henry said, “Saint-Denis is not Paris”. It is, however, 10 mins from Gare de Nord on the RER (not covered by metro tickets).

Where to eat: If you are feeling intrepid, go to Chez Suzanne on Rue Fontaine for braised chicken and plantain.

What to do: The Basilica of Saint-Denis is perhaps the most important church in France – one could argue the world. Not only is it the final resting place of French kings, it is also where, under the mercurial Abbot Suger, Gothic architecture was first conceived and executed. Long disregarded, it is slowly being restored.

Colombes & La Défense

Yves-du-Manoir Stadium

Set in the utterly delightful – if ever so slightly dull – suburb of Colombes (strong Richmond-upon-Thames vibes), this stadium was where the events portrayed in Chariots of Fire, the victories of Harold Abrahams and Eric Liddell, actually happened. It is also the stadium where the fictional events of Escape to Victory nominally occurred (although the film was shot elsewhere). It was the main stadium for the 1924 Olympics, and the site of the final of the second ever World Cup. It will host hockey events during the Olympic Games.

The 1900 Olympics athletics competition took place in the Bois de Boulogne - Apic/Bridgeman via Getty

La Défense Arena

This multi-purpose indoor arena lies within the business district of Paris and is surrounded by some of the tallest buildings in the region. The arena was opened in October 2017 as home of the rugby union club, Racing 92. It has yet to really become part of Paris’s sporting culture, but following the Olympics – when it will host the swimming events – it may yet.

Where to stay: The hotels in La Défense – there is nothing in Colombes really – generally cater for business tourists. If that’s OK with you, try the Aparthotel Adagio Access Colombes La Defense (rooms from £57) or Hôtel Courseine (doubles from £96).

Where to eat: Colombes has lots of lovely places to eat, but the best is the singular Local Bear, run by two brothers, Cameron and Brett, from Virginia. It serves the finest burgers in France, and also has a Star Wars-themed wine bar next door.

What to do: If you can’t find something fun to do in the Bois de Boulogne to the south-east, there is no hope for you. The amusement park is super charming and the Hippodrome (a 1924 Olympics venue) gives Longchamp a run for its money as Paris’s finest race track.

Château de Versailles

It is incredible to think that before Louis XIV, Versailles was little more than a hunting lodge. The Palace of Versailles is one of the grandest palaces on earth; a monument to the end of monarchy as much as its lifestyle. In 2024, in ingenious fashion, the Etoile Royale esplanade at the heart of the Palace’s gardens is being temporarily fitted out to stage several equestrian and modern pentathlon events. The cycling venues are also nearby.

The gardens at Versailles will host equestrian and modern pentathlon events - Grant Faint/Stockbyte Unreleased

Where to stay: Time to channel your inner Louis XIV and go for a suite at L’Abbaye des Vaux de Cernay (doubles from £239). The complex of buildings was begun in the 12th century and, for another 600 years, slowly expanded. Derelict for a century after the revolution, the site was bought by Charlotte de Rothschild who saved the ruins of the church and part of the buildings, fully restoring the abbey. It is now a very large hotel.

Where to eat: La Perle de Saint-Louis is a perfect little fish restaurant right in the heart of the old Saint-Louis district, which stands to the east of the palace.

What to do: If you haven’t seen the Hall of Mirrors in Versailles, you haven’t lived.

Venues around France

Châteauroux

Apart from being home of the French National Shooting Centre, this unheralded but beautiful town, right in the centre of France, is known for little else than being the birthplace of Gérard Depardieu.

Where to stay: This really is chateaux country, so why not stay in one? Especially if it has an oblique relationship to the Olympics through the long-dead pilot and rugby player Yves du Manoir, as the Château du Boisrenault does (doubles from £86).

Where to eat: Ici Chef is a great little place which prides itself on its formule du jour and simple, straightforward fare.

What to do: Châteauroux is simply a very old and very lovely French town. There are pleasant woods around it, but the main thing is the town itself, a little unremarkable historically, but beautiful to wander around and enjoy in detail.

Nantes

Nantes is the marker point between the North of France and the South: the point at which farmland is no longer used for raising animals or growing crops but planting vines. The Beaujoire is a good old-fashioned stadium, perfect for football.

The picturesque Place du Commerce in Nantes - photolibrary.com

Where to stay: Sōzō means “creation” or “imagination” in Japanese. Despite this name, the Sozo Hotel (doubles from £98) is utterly rooted in France, housed as it is in a converted 19th-century chapel.

Where to eat: Ch’ Ti Breizh Bar Brasserie is cheap as chips and the best place to try out the local delicacy of Welsh rarebit with Maroilles cheese.

What to do: A memorial to the abolition of slavery, the Quai de la Fosse commemorates the key role that the city played in the international slave trade.

Bordeaux

Designed by Herzog & de Meuron, who were also architects for Munich’s Allianz Arena, the Bordeaux stadium is probably the most beautiful of all the Olympic venues. Its signature slender columns apparently represent the forest that surrounds the area, but just as likely the stylishness of the city.

The beautiful vineyards of Bordeaux - Anton Petrus

Where to stay: The interiors of classical Bordeaux are incredible. Book a night at the Acanthe (doubles from £63) near the Place de la Bourse, convenient for both the city centre and the tram to the stadium.

Where to eat: Soif, in the Saint-Pierre area, is a wine bar that serves unfussy but singular seasonal dishes based on what Chef found in the market that day.

What to do: Avoid the expensive wine tours and head on out to Saint-Émilion by train from the Saint-Jean station in Bordeaux. In just 35 minutes, you’re in wine heaven.

Lyon & Saint-Étienne

Lyon stadium and the Geoffroy-Guichard stadium lie less than an hour’s drive from each other, with the teams that normally use them, Olympique Lyonnais and Saint-Étienne, boasting 17 Ligue 1 titles between them. This area, after the suburbs of Paris, is the heart of French football, a suitable place for Olympic group stages for the sport.

Where to stay: Hôtel des Artistes (doubles from £66) on Place des Célestins on the Presqu’île peninsula in Lyon is a serene experience.

Where to eat: La Madone in Lyon is a former rectory, turned trendy bar with roof terrace and, of course, lovely food.

What to do: Le Parc de la Tête-d’Or in Lyon is the closest the French got to Central Park, and a focus for Olympic activities during the Games.

Marseille

If you need an excuse to get to the south of France in the summer, then either the football group stage matches or the sailing off the Marseille marina should do the trick.

Football and sailing give you an excuse to visit Marseille - Hayley Benoit

Where to stay: In a stunning location, Tuba is a renovated scuba diving school from the 1960s. If you’re lucky, you could get one of the five delightfully designed cabanon, available from £138 per night.

Where to eat: Located on Corniche Kennedy with its stunning views, Le Rhul has been serving the local speciality bouillabaisse since 1948.

What to do: The Chateau d’If lies just off the coast of Marseille, and in former times was a prison, providing Alexandre Dumas with the inspiration for The Count of Monte Cristo.

Nice

Nice is hardly a hotbed of football, but who’s complaining? The Olympic soccer group stages provide an excuse to visit one of the most beautiful cities in France.

Where to stay: Get the right room in the delightful Hôtel Suisse (doubles from £281) and you have a view right down the Promenade des Anglais.

Where to eat: La Lavomatique is a converted launderette in the old town where you get high-concept cooking in a friendly informal setting.

What to do: The Musée Matisse is a converted villa with a modern wing dedicated to the work of the great artistic genius who lived in the city from 1917 to 1954.

Teahupo’o, Tahiti

We’re stretching the definition of France a bit here – but so too are the Paris 2024 organisers, who chose to host the surfing competition in Teahupo’o in Tahiti, part of French Polynesia, a French overseas territory. Breaking over a reef, it sees some of the world’s heaviest waves, so you can hardly blame them.

Follow the surfers to Tahiti - Max shen/Moment RF

Where to stay: Punatea Village, on the north side of Tahiti, is a stunning series of beach bungalows with terraces and direct access to the beach (from £56 per night).

Where to eat: Brasserie De La Remparts in Papeete, capital of French Polynesia, serves French bistro food: a timely reminder of the links between these lands and the old country.

What to do: The Paul Gauguin Museum closed for renovations in 2013 and has not since re-opened. Instead take a guide and seek out the petroglyphs or rock carvings on the Te Pari coast.

This story was first published in February 2024 and has been revised and updated.

Use our expert guide for more inspiration and tips on how to plan your trip to Paris.

