The Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience 2024 with Pinewood Country Club

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Located in Slidell, built in 1963, this Bill Bergin course is lined with beautiful trees and the greens play fast on this 18-hole 6,405-yard challenge.

Address 405 Country Club Blvd., Slidell, LA 70458

Phone Number 985-643-6893

Website

Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience 2024

For a limited time, enjoy six of the best golf locations in the greater New Orleans area for only $64. The offer includes full 18-hole rounds plus cart fee at five courses and an hour of virtual golf at Loft 18 for less than $11 a round! The Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience card makes a great gift for graduation, Father’s Day, birthdays and more!

Restrictions apply – See below and visit purchase page for full details.

Not valid for tournament or league play.

Not valid before 12 p.m. (Noon) holidays and weekends at all courses (Loft 18 restriction times are separate)

Loft 18 RESTRICTIONS: not valid Friday and Saturday 5 p.m. to close and limit of one-hour bay reservation per day per user.

Cannot combine hours or cards. Subsequent hours are subject to current rates.

Not valid with other discounts/promotions.

Limit 1 card per household.

Golf Card(s) will expire May 31, 2025.

Golf Card Purchase Agreement

Card purchase is subject to processing fees.

Your Golf Card(s) will be mailed within seven to 10 days.

All sales final, no refunds or exchanges for unused Golf Card(s) or missed events.

Golf Card(s) not redeemable for cash.

NOLA Discount Deals, WGNO/NOLA38 & incentRev are not responsible for closed establishments.

