Ultimate nightmare scenario for USC, Pac-12 and college football: 3 SEC teams in the CFB playoff

Oh no.

Please no.

Dear God, no.

Anything but that.

Yup: You know what we’re talking about: The SEC really could get three teams into the College Football Playoff.

Is it likely? No. Is it possible? Oh yes. Very much so. You don’t have to think too long or hard about this one.

Before we share the scenarios which could give us a three-team SEC playoff — and would underscore the importance of getting a 12-team playoff sooner rather than later (meaning 2024 instead of waiting until 2026) — UGA Wire also has its SEC power rankings, which are worth monitoring in connection with the possible three-team SEC playoff.

UGA WIRE SEC POWER RANKINGS: VANDERBILT AT NO. 14

The Commodores lost to Georgia this past weekend.

MISSOURI AT NO. 13 IN THE SEC

The Tigers were idle in Week 7.

NO. 12: AUBURN

The Tigers lost to Ole Miss

NO. 11: SOUTH CAROLINA

The Gamecocks were idle in Week 7.

NO. 10: FLORIDA

The Gators lost to LSU

NO. 9: ARKANSAS

The Razorbacks hammered BYU, 52-35, on the road.

NO. 8: TEXAS A&M

The Aggies were idle in Week 7.

NO. 7: MISSISSIPPI STATE

The Bulldogs lost at Kentucky.

NO. 6: LSU

The Tigers beat Florida.

NO. 5: KENTUCKY

The Wildcats beat Mississippi State.

NO. 4: OLE MISS

The Rebels beat Auburn.

NO. 3: ALABAMA

The Crimson Tide lost to Tennessee, 52-49. A few USC Trojans helped the Vols beat Bama.

NO. 2: TENNESSEE

The Vols beat a Nick Saban-coached Bama team for the very first time. Their previous win over Alabama was in 2006, when Mike Shula coached the Crimson Tide.

NO. 1: GEORGIA

The Dawgs beat Vanderbilt. They will play Tennessee on Nov. 5.

SEC 3-TEAM PLAYOFF SCENARIO: THE FOUNDATIONAL ELEMENTS

You have seen UGA Wire’s SEC rankings. Now let’s address the three-team SEC playoff scenarios.

They all involve some of the same ingredients, so let’s present those ingredients here:

Georgia beats Tennessee Alabama makes the SEC Championship Game with one loss Tennessee finishes with only one loss Georgia goes 12-0 in the regular season Alabama beats Georgia in the SEC Championship Game

If all five of those things happen, then Georgia, Alabama, and Tennessee will have only one loss, and that one loss would be to another member of that trio. That puts the SEC in position to potentially get three teams.

SEC 3-TEAM SCENARIO NUMBER ONE

If you take all five of the ingredients listed above — which would make Alabama and Georgia 12-1 and Tennessee 11-1 — and then add them to a few other scenarios, you could get a three-team SEC College Football Playoff.

Start here:

UCLA loses at least once — that guarantees the Pac-12 champion will have at least one loss

Ohio State/Michigan/Clemson lose at least once

This is the most direct path to a three-team SEC playoff.

SEC 3-TEAM SCENARIO NUMBER TWO

If Bama-Georgia-Tennessee all finish with only one loss to each other, and Ohio State, Michigan, and Clemson all lose at least once, would the committee put a one-loss Ohio State and one-loss Michigan into the playoff to prevent a three-team SEC playoff from existing?

It’s doubtful.

Why? Look at how weak the Big Ten and ACC are.

The Big Ten West is a disaster. Penn State got crushed by Michigan. Clemson plays in a weak ACC in which Syracuse and Wake Forest are probably the second- and third-best teams at this point. The SEC probably doesn’t need Clemson or the Big Ten champion to lose twice. Once is likely to be enough.

12-1 USC vs 11-1 TENNESSEE

If USC wins the Pac-12 with a 12-1 record, and the Trojans are up against 11-1 Tennessee for the last spot in the playoff, does USC get in?

Not likely.

Even if the Trojans do beat UCLA and Oregon (in the Pac-12 Championship Game) to finish off the slate, Tennessee would have wins against Alabama, Kentucky, LSU, and Pittsburgh. USC’s collection of wins simply hasn’t turned into gold.

Washington State just lost to Oregon State. Fresno State is struggling this season. Also, USC beating Notre Dame won’t carry a lot of value, given that the Fighting Irish are having a terrible year. That’s brutally bad luck, but it is what it is.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire