The Ultimate Men's NCAA Tournament Bracket: Who is the best team of all-time? Final

We're now down to two. One game left to rule them all. Either it will be the legendary one-loss 1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers squad steered by Bobby Knight or the high-flying Phi Slama Jama Houston Cougars from 1982-84.

Both semifinals were two of the closest voting contests throughout the entire bracket. They came down to single-digit deficits with the potential for the tide to turn right before the buzzer.

Indiana led the 2012 Kentucky Wildcats - the lone single-season team remaining - from the opening tip. While Kentucky nipped at the heels of the Hoosiers the entire game, they never had enough to push past them.

Houston pulled off their second-straight upset over another tournament favorite with a late surge. Fans got involved in the contest about halfway through to give the Cougars enough to a win over the highest seed remaining in the iconic 1972-73 UCLA Bruins.

SEMIFINAL RESULTS:

#7 Houston Cougars (1982-84) d. #3 UCLA Bruins (1972-73) 56%-44%

#12 Indiana Hoosiers (1975-76) d. #8 Kentucky Wildcats (2012) 54%-46%



After entering the bracket with three teams all ranked in the top half of the field, UCLA doesn't have a single of John Wooden's teams in the final. One by one they got picked off throughout the tournament each round.

Indiana got to the final with a relatively easy path. Their biggest test came in the first round against the fifth-seeded 2018 Villanova Wildcats. Since they've knocked off two teams that did the dirty work for them. With one loss over two seasons, there are only two other teams that even came close to that mark, both already losing in the tournament. The Hoosiers surprisingly got here with only one NCAA championship, but never faced one of the many teams in the field that had multiple.

As Indiana plays Houston, that trend will continue in the final. While the Clyde Drexler and Hakeem Olajuwon Cougars never won a championship, they made it to three straight Final Fours, were runner-ups twice, and were a breath of fresh air into the sport.

1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers (63-1, 36-0 Big Ten Combined) – National Champion, 2x Elite Eight, 2x Big Ten Champion

Top Players: Scott May, Kent Benson, Quinn Buckner, Tom Abernethy

Head Coach: Bobby Knight

Wrap: The starting five from both the 1975 and 1976 Indiana teams are two of the few college basketball lineups to all play on in the NBA. In total, those two squads had eight NBA players and they rarely faced defeat. Not against the UCLA Bruins, not against the Soviet National Team, only once to Kentucky. Had it not been a Scott May injury near the end of the 1975 season, Indiana could very well have won back-to-back National Championships. Oh, and the 1975 season also was Mike Krzyzewski's only season as an assistant in the sport.





1982-84 Houston Cougars (88-16, 42-6 SWC Combined) – 3x Final Four, 2x Southwest Regular Season Champ, 2x Southwest Tournament Champ

Top Players: Rob Williams, Michael Young, Clyde Drexler, Hakeem Olajuwon

Head Coach: Guy Lewis

Wrap: Phi Slama Jama changed the sport and introduced the game to the casual sports fan off the sheer athleticism of the seven players who were drafted into the NBA. Most remember their history based on their final two seasons with Drexler and Olajuwon running the show with their slam dunking and fast-break, frenetic, playground style. Although they never won the title, they were runner-ups twice and contrasted the dynasties of Wooden's Bruins from the previous decade.





