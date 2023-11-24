We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Ulta Black Friday deals are here, and these are the discounts on Dyson, Clinique, OPI and more that you shouldn't miss

Black Friday is officially here, and you know what that means? The Ulta Black Friday deals are now live, and they include major price drops on Dyson hair tools (yes, the AirWrap!), MAC makeup, OPI nail polish, Tree Hut body scrubs, Estee Lauder makeup and more. Yes, there are even more deals at the Ulta Black Friday sale of 2023.

This year's Ulta Black Friday deals are among the best we've ever seen, so if you're shopping for a beauty lover this holiday season (yourself included, obviously!), this is the one sale you absolutely must shop before the weekend is over. There are serious savings across all categories, including makeup, skin care, hair care and even fragrance, so no matter what you're looking for, there's an Ulta Black Friday deal for you. If hundreds of prices drops at the Ulta Black Friday sale sounds a bit too overwhelming for you, get started with a few of favorite Ulta Black Friday deals below.

The Best Ulta Black Friday Deals

Black Friday Makeup Deals

Take 50% off best sellers from brands like beautyblender, Urban Decay, Lancôme and more.

Black Friday Hair Care Deals

Shampoos and conditioners from top brands start at just $15, while select hair tools and brushes are 30% off.

Black Friday Skin Care Deals

Select moisturizers are 40% off and select skin care tools are 30% off.

Estee Lauder Black Friday Deals

Take 20% off all Estee Lauder products including makeup and skin care. Note, foundation kits are excluded.

Olaplex Black Friday Deals

All Olaplex hair products are 20% off at the Olaplex Black Friday sale.

Dyson Black Friday Deals

Take $100 off Dyson Airwrap Multi-Stylers. Prices are $499.99, down from $599.99, but don't wait to shop because this highly-coveted hair tools are likely to sell out.

OPI Black Friday Deals

Take 30% off all OPI nail polishes at Ulta.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Black Friday Deals

Take 30% off best-selling brow products by Anastasia Beverly Hills (kits are excluded).

Clinique Black Friday Deals

Take 40% off Clinique moisturizers and $10 off Clinique foundations and concealers.

fresh Black Friday Deals

Take 30% off all fresh products at Ulta.

Tree Hut Black Friday Deals

Take 20% off all Tree Hut products, including the brand's best-selling scrubs.

MAC Black Friday Deals

Take 30% off select eye products and foundations by MAC.

IT Cosmetics Black Friday Deals

Take 30% off select IT Cosmetics foundations at Ulta.

Black Friday Fragrance Deals

Shop popular fragrance sets from Yves Saint Laurent, Carolina Herrera, Marc Jacobs and more and receive a free gift with purchase.

More Ulta Black Friday Deals

- Mascaras are marked down starting at $12.

- Morphe palettes are 40% off.

- Take 50% off select holiday kits from NYX Cosmetics.

- Tula eye balms are 50% off.

