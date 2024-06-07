Ulster's McCloskey returns for Leinster quarter-final

Listen to Leinster v Ulster on BBC Sounds & BBC Sport website from 17:00 BST on Saturday, 8 June [Getty Images]

Irish international centre Stuart McCloskey has recovered from a groin injury to start for Ulster in Saturday's United Rugby Championship quarter-final against Leinster.

McCloskey missed last week's defeat by Munster after being forced to withdraw on the morning of the game.

Second-row pairing Alan O'Connor and Kieran Treadwell have not recovered after being replaced in the first half at Thomond Park.

O'Connor and Treadwell's absence sees Harry Sheridan restored to the second row with Cormac Izuchukwu moved to lock and Matty Rea given the nod at blindside flanker in what will be his 100th appearance for the club.

While Leinster welcome back James Ryan, they are still without Garry Ringrose for the Aviva Stadium encounter.

Ringrose, who has not played since March because of a shoulder injury, returned to full training this week but has not been included in Leo Cullen's matchday 23.

While Ulster come into Saturday's game on the back of a spirited defeat by Munster, which ended a four-match winning run, Leinster secured a comprehensive win over Connacht.

Ulster, who beat Leinster home and away during the regular season, are searching for a first trophy since 2006.

Leinster, meanwhile, are aiming to avoid a third successive season without silverware having lost the Investec Champions Cup final for the third year in a row in May.

Twelve of the Leinster team named to start this weekend's game started the European decider against Toulouse a fortnight ago.

Line-ups

Leinster: Jimmy O’Brien; Jordan Larmour, Robbie Henshaw, Jamie Osborne, James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Joe McCarthy, James Ryan (capt); Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Cian Healy, Michael Ala’alatoa, Ross Molony, Max Deegan, Luke McGrath, Sam Prendergast, Ciaran Frawley.

Ulster: Stewart Moore; Mike Lowry, Will Addison, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Billy Burns, John Cooney; Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring (capt), Tom O’Toole; Harry Sheridan, Cormac Izuchukwu; Matty Rea, David McCann, Nick Timoney.

Replacements: Tom Stewart, Andy Warwick, Scott Wilson, Greg Jones, Dave Ewers, Nathan Doak, Ethan McIlroy, Jude Postlethwaite.

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)