Ulster winners to face Tyrone in Sam Maguire group stage

This year's Ulster champions will face Tyrone in the group stages of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship, while the runners-up will meet Derry.

The winners of Donegal or Armagh, who contest the Ulster final on 12 May, will meet the Red Hands in Group Three along with the Munster runners-up and Cork.

The losing Ulster finalist team will drop into a tough-looking Group One with the winners of the Connacht final between Galway and Mayo and Westmeath.

In the Tailteann Cup, Antrim face Sligo, Wexford and Tipperary, Fermanagh are grouped with Laois, Carlow and Oisin McConville's Wicklow and Down are pitted against Offaly, Limerick and London.

This year's All-Ireland group stages get under way on the weekend of 18-19 May with the Tailteann Cup starting a week earlier.

In the All-Ireland round-robin series, Donegal will face a rematch with Derry if they lose the Ulster final to Armagh. Derry were third seeds in Tuesday's draw as a result of their stunning defeat by Donegal in the Ulster quarter-finals.

All-Ireland champions Dublin will face the losers of Galway v Mayo, Roscommon and Cavan in Group Two if they beat Louth as expected in the Leinster final on 12 May.

In addition to Tyrone, the Ulster champions will face the Munster runners-up - either Kerry or Clare and Cork.

Monaghan, who exited the Ulster series with a preliminary round loss to Cavan, will face Meath, the Munster winners and the Leinster runners-up.

Each team will play one game at home, one away and one at a neutral venue. The provincial winners (top seeds) will have home advantage against the third seeds in the first game while the second seeds will be at home to the fourth seeds.

Only one team will be eliminated from each group. The four group winners advance to the All-Ireland quarter-finals while the eight teams who finish second and third will face each other in preliminary quarter-finals.

The All-Ireland final takes place on 28 July while the Tailteann Cup decider is on 15 July.

In the Tailteann Cup, last year's semi-finalists Antrim will face Sligo, Wexford and Tipperary while 2023 beaten finalists Down will be expected to emerge from Group Four with Offaly, Limerick and London.

All-Ireland and Tailteann Cup draws

All-Ireland groups

Group One: Galway/Mayo winners, Donegal/Armagh losers, Derry, Westmeath

Group Two: Dublin/Louth winners, Galway/Mayo losers, Roscommon, Cavan

Group Three: Donegal/Armagh winners, Kerry/Clare losers, Tyrone, Cork

Group Four: Kerry/Clare winners, Dublin/Louth losers, Monaghan, Meath

Tailteann Cup groups

Group One: Kildare, Leitrim, Longford, Waterford

Group Two: Sligo, Antrim, Wexford, Tipperary

Group Three: Fermanagh, Laois, Wicklow, Carlow

Group Four: Down, Offaly, Limerick, London