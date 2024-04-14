Ulster 'very aware' of need for improvements - Murphy

Ulster have lost three of their four games since Murphy took charge [Getty Images]

Interim boss Richie Murphy says he did not need Saturday's 53-14 thumping defeat at the hands of Clermont to know big improvements are required at Ulster.

The province were knocked out of the European Challenge Cup at the quarter-final stage by the French giants, losing for the third time in four games since Murphy replaced Dan McFarland on a temporary basis in March.

Overall, Ulster have now lost nine of their past 14 games.

"We're very aware of where we are at this moment of time," said Murphy.

"These games can swing on moments and their try just after half-time gives them the confidence to go on and win the game.

"We weren't good enough today. There's a lot of things we need to look at. There's loads of improvements needed but we were very aware of that before today."

The visitors, without silverware since 2006, were looking to make the Challenge Cup semi-finals for a second time but could not replicate the feat of 2021 when they reached the last four with a pair of knock-out wins away from home.

After getting past Montpellier in the last-16 a week prior, Ulster made a solid start at the Stade Marcel Michelin thanks to a pair of Nick Timoney tries that kept them within six at half-time.

They would, however, ship 33 points without reply after the turn.

In what was their fourth away game in succession, Ulster appeared tired and out-muscled in the second half.

"It's very hard to plan to counteract power," said Murphy.

"You tackle and the boys worked really hard to be able to do that.

"But once the momentum goes against you, we obviously lost a few set-pieces as well, coughed up some ball under defensive pressure, they punish you off the back of that."

Nick Timoney scored twice as Ulster's Challenge Cup hopes slipped away [Getty Images]

Ulster are now left to fight on only one front for the remainder of the campaign.

With five rounds of the URC remaining, they will resume league action on Friday night against Cardiff at Kingspan Stadium sat in the eighth and final play-off spot.

"We were in a quarter-final and we've been beaten, you move on," added Murphy.

"It's a chance to learn and improve, but ultimately it doesn't define the rest of the season.

"We've another competition to go into and that's where our focus will be now. We have to try and qualify in the top eight of the URC.

"We've had four away games in a row so to have two home games back-to-back is a new focus.

"We'll have to rotate some of our players because we've been through a tough four weeks, but there'll be an opportunity for new guys to come in and stake a claim for the jersey."