Ulster v Cardiff: Jacob Stockdale returns for much-changed Ulster

Watch Ulster v Cardiff on BBC iPlayer from 19:15 BST on Friday; kick-off at 19:35 [Getty Images]

Jacob Stockdale makes his first appearance since the Six Nations as part of a much-changed Ulster team to face Cardiff in Friday's United Rugby Championship game in Belfast.

Stockdale, who last played against the Dragons on 2 March, starts on the left wing with Mike Lowry moving to the right.

Jake Flannery is given the nod at fly-half with Nathan Doak moving to scrum-half.

Earlier this week, Iain Henderson, Steven Kitshoff, Rob Herring, Nick Timoney and Stewart Moore were ruled out of Friday's game.

With Kitshoff and Herring out, interim head coach Richie Murphy picks a changed front row with Eric O'Sullivan, Tom Stewart and Scott Wilson named to start.

This is Murphy's first home game since taking over following Dan McFarland's departure.

Murphy lost both URC games in South Africa, and while that was followed by a win over Montpellier, last week's defeat by Clermont ended Ulster's Challenge Cup campaign.

Ulster are currently eighth in the URC table and need a win to boost their hopes of making the play-offs.

Ulster: Will Addison; Mike Lowry, James Hume, Jude Postlethwaite, Jacob Stockdale; Jake Flannery, Nathan Doak; Eric O’Sullivan, Tom Stewart, Scott Wilson; Harry Sheridan, Alan O’Connor (capt); Dave Ewers, Marcus Rea, Dave McCann.

Replacements: John Andrew, Andrew Warwick, Tom O’Toole, Cormac Izuchukwu, Greg Jones, John Cooney, Billy Burns, Ethan McIlroy.