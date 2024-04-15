Ulster SFC: 'Celtic Park will be hopping' - all eyes on Derry v Donegal after low-key quarter-finals

Saturday sees Jim McGuinness and Mickey Harte square off in the championship for the first time in 11 years [Inpho]

In the end, the first two Ulster Championship quarter-finals failed to catch fire.

While Cavan's dramatic preliminary-round win over Monaghan last week whetted the appetite for more frantic championship fare, the first two quarter-finals in Newry and Enniskillen didn't come close to capturing the imagination.

Saturday's opening last-eight encounter between Down and Antrim featured a bit of needle on the sideline - and a collector's item in yellow cards being shown before a ball was even kicked - but on the pitch it was a largely forgettable spectacle as the Mournemen ran out 0-13 to 0-9 winners.

And while Fermanagh caused a stir when they beat Armagh six years ago, the possibility of a similarly invigorating result for the Ernemen was swiftly crushed by the Orchard County on Sunday.

In scoring three first-half goals, Armagh killed the game as a contest before the interval and ensured another Ulster contest that won't live long in the memory.

But if the first two quarter-finals lacked the fireworks and suspense to bring viewers to the edge of their seats, this week promises to be a different story.

On Sunday, Tyrone return to the championship arena for the first time since last year's All-Ireland quarter-final loss to Kerry when they face a revitalised Cavan at Breffni Park.

But before that, there is the small matter of Derry and Donegal at Celtic Park on Saturday evening.

It is a game for which excitement has been quietly building since the draw was made in October.

By that stage, Mickey Harte had stunned the GAA world by taking the Derry job and Jim McGuinness had been installed as Donegal boss for the second time, so eyes were naturally drawn to the return of a great managerial rivalry.

Six months later and the match is finally here. They met in the McKenna Cup final in January, of course, but this is the Ulster Championship and a contest that could prove to be one of the highlights of the inter-county season.

"Just a bit," a smiling Michael Murphy said when asked if he was excited for Derry v Donegal having just watched Armagh's win over Fermanagh.

Murphy was Donegal captain during McGuinness' first spell and faced off with Harte's Tyrone on many occasions during his decorated inter-county career, including the 2016 Ulster final.

Michael Murphy (right) faced Mickey Harte's Tyrone on many occasions and worked with Red Hands legend in the BBC Sport NI studio last year before Harte's move to Derry [Getty Images]

"There's been nothing but excitement building [in Donegal] all year since Jim's appointment, the Division Two campaign, loads of wins which we didn't have for 12 months there.

"The Division Two title win was an added bonus so that it was great to see that. Celtic Park's going to be buzzing next Saturday night. It's going to be hopping.

"Derry have elevated themselves, not only to the best team in Ulster, but All-Ireland contenders. I'm going to keep building Derry up and hopefully Donegal can spoil the party."

Given that both teams are guaranteed places in the All-Ireland group stages, and with constant discussion around the value of the provincial competitions in the current inter-county landscape, Thomas Niblock asked Murphy if Saturday's quarter-final really is that important.

"Aww it's important surely, God almighty," was Murphy's crystal-clear response.

'We've been speaking about this since the draw'

When asked to expand of why it is important, Murphy said: "It's important for Derry because they're back-to-back Ulster champions and we're talking about them as All-Ireland contenders.

"They don't want to get beat in the first round. It would be an important defeat.

"From a Donegal point of view, they're seven months into a project, it's a barometer to see where they're at.

"And you'd always speak about this thing when you were in dressing rooms, it's about laying down a marker.

"You're going to be going up against these teams for three to five years, you don't want a marker being laid down that you're soft or they got away too much.

"Next Saturday is big. We've been speaking about this since the draw. It's been on the lips."

McGuinness and Harte last squared off in the championship in May 2013. Many thought we'd never see another clash between two of the great managerial minds of recent times. But here it is. After months of build-up and chat, it's almost time for the long-awaited next chapter.

It promises to be an absorbing couple of hours in Derry on Saturday. And after the first couple of quarter-finals, the Ulster Championship needs it.