Ulster SFC: Cavan's Paddy Lynch 'delighted' with victory over Monaghan

Cavan forward Paddy Lynch is looking forward to an Ulster SFC meeting with Tyrone after scoring 1-9 in the victory over Monaghan at Breffni Park.

Lynch netted one of Cavan's two stoppage-time goals in the 3-12 to 1-12 win and they now face Tyrone at home in the first round.

"The main thing was we got the win so I'm happy with that," he said.

"Tyrone coming to Breffni, so hopefully we'll get an even bigger crowd and hopefully we do the job then as well."

Monaghan led by a point in Sunday's preliminary round derby before Cavan hit 2-2 in 10 minutes of stoppage-time to go through.

Lynch was unaware of his 1-9 total at the final whistle and he praised manager Raymond Galligan, the former Breffni goalkeeper who succeeded Mickey Graham last September.

"I was only told there after the game [of his tally] so I'm obviously delighted," he added.

"Look, it's very good now, not many players come from, like a player to a manager so look, we're doing the job so no, Raymond's doing well.

Gerard Smith scores Cavan's second goal in the derby win over Monaghan [Inpho]

"You can probably see in a few more years, a lot of other people doing that so look, Raymond's doing well and he has a good backup team around him as well.

"Probably all eyes were on Monaghan there so it's going to change to Tyrone in two weeks so that's where it is."

Lynch also lauded the display of man-of-the-match Rory Beggan, with the Monaghan keeper in the starting line-for the first time this year after chasing his American dream in the NFL.

Beggan has yet to discover if his attempt to secure an NFL deal as a kicker has been successful but said it was not a distraction for the team as they fell short against their derby rivals.

"You just have to play it by ear - you never know what will happen. I honestly couldn't tell you what's going on. I just have to listen out, there's nothing definitive," he added.

"It didn't distract me, it didn't distract the team - everyone else can use it as a distraction, something to talk about. It's just media talk and everyone else can make a song and dance about it but we didn't let it affect us.

"We knew it would a tough assignment in the second half with that gale but we managed it well. It's disappointing not to see it out but we just hope to park it now and get ready for the All-Ireland

"We were beaten by a better team - a team that probably wanted it more in the second half and we just have to accept it."