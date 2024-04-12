Ulster SFC 2024: Provincial tournaments better served earlier in the year - Michael Murphy column

[BBC]

2024 Ulster Championship quarter-finals - Down v Antrim & Fermanagh v Armagh Coverage: Watch Down v Antrim on BBC iPlayer & BBC Two Northern Ireland from 17:45 BST on Saturday and Fermanagh v Armagh from 13:45 on Sunday; live text updates, reports, highlights and reaction for both games on BBC Sport website & app

We love the Ulster Championship here in Ulster and many also do further field, but it's time to seriously consider finding a new place for it in the calendar.

Being in Clones last week for what would normally be a really well-attended local derby, but turned out to be a fairly low-key start to the championship, I couldn't help but think the provincial competitions would be better served if they were to take place earlier in the season.

Look, we've given the nod to the split-season and I'm all for it. The vast majority of players are involved in club championships and it's important to give the club season some of the summer months.

But we've added more games into the inter-county season without taking anything out. The season is too condensed and it is difficult to see how it can continue in its current form.

For me, it makes sense to move the provincial competitions to the beginning of the season and have them lead into the league campaign. Push the All-Ireland back to the end of August and it gives teams more breathing space while still allowing enough room for the club season.

If that were to happen, some may come to view the provincial competitions as pre-season tournaments. That doesn't have to be the case. If it's for the Anglo-Celt, you're still going to have teams doing everything they can to win it. Value could be added to the provincials by awarding extra league points to the finalists, for example.

It's not hard to see why most people love the league. For seven or eight weeks, you have games all over the country that are competitive, entertaining and bring together teams who are somewhat level in terms of ability. They seem to me like the more natural precursor to the All-Ireland series.

Provincials, followed by the league, followed by the All-Ireland series. It's inevitably going to come to this, so why not get out ahead of it and do it soon?

'Difficult to see upsets this weekend'

While Cavan's win over Monaghan was a surprise to many, it's difficult to see another upset in the Ulster Championship this weekend. Down are favourites against Antrim and Armagh are expected to beat Fermanagh.

Starting with the Brewster Park game, I'm expecting to see a fired-up Armagh side after their disappointing performance in the Division Two final against Donegal. That was a big chance for Armagh to finally get their hands on some silverware but they were flat at Croke Park and now need to right that wrong.

On top of that, Armagh are probably the strongest team in what's being labelled the "easier" side of the draw. They know they won't have to face Derry, Donegal or Tyrone until the final. Two wins and they're back in the Ulster final with a chance to end what is now a 16-year wait for the Anglo-Celt.

Fermanagh won't make it easy for them. Even though they weren't able to avoid relegation from Division Two, I was impressed with their energy and attacking play in the win over Cavan. Garvan Jones shot the lights out up front, Shane McGullion was excellent at centre half-back and with Che and Lee Cullen they had a strong defensive foundation.

But I still think Armagh will have a bit too much for them. They are quite a few years down the road in terms of this team's development, and with Rian O'Neill and some of their top players coming back, they should have enough if they can complement what is already a pretty mean defence with more attacking consistency flair.

Armagh missed out on silverware with a one-point defeat by Donegal in the Division Two final at Croke Park last month [Inpho]

If Armagh win on Sunday, I suspect they will have Down waiting for them in the semi-final. Along with Donegal, Down were the team I was most excited about seeing at the start of the year. They were steady last year, and while losing to Meath in the Tailteann Cup final was a disappointing end to their season, it looked like Conor Laverty had gotten them on the right trajectory.

In the winter, Ciaran Meenagh was added to the backroom team. They were averaging two goals per game in the National League, so naturally I was excited to see them in the Division Three final against Westmeath.

Their performance that evening in the league decider was pretty one-dimensional, though. They have a lot of quick, agile players who can run with the ball, but I couldn't see the variety in their attacking approach.

Odhran Murdock is a big leader for Down, but it looks like they have him trying to do a bit of everything. He is in the middle of the field for kick-outs and then he also seems tasked to play in the inside in the full-forward line as a target which they didn't really utilise in the final.

For me, Down need to refine his role in order to get the best out of him because he's clearly a hugely talented and exciting player.

As for Antrim, they weren't too far away from being relegated from Division Three but will take huge belief from some positive league performances. Andy McEntee is a passionate man and there are some murmurings coming out of Antrim in terms of where they are going, but they really need that long-awaited win in the Ulster Championship to give them a kick.

Ruairi McCann (Aghagallon) is fit again and they have the players to cause Down problems, but I just think because Down, who are coming off that disappointment against Westmeath, will have enough in front of their home crowd to put themselves back into potentially another semi-final with Armagh.