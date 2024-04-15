Ulster SFC 2024: Fast start key to Armagh win over Fermanagh - Turbitt

Armagh's Conor Turbitt says that Armagh's fast start to the game was crucial in his side's Ulster Championship quarter-final win against Fermanagh.

Turbitt, Jarly Og Burns and Stefan Campbell all found the net inside the opening 35 minutes at Brewster Park as Armagh won 3-11 to 0-9.

The Orchard County will now face Down in the semi-final in a fortnight's time.

"The goals were massive," Turbitt said.

"We made a point between ourselves of coming out hard at the start of the game and that's what we did, scoring the three goals.

"Historically, we haven't got much coming here, so that was something which we emphasised," he explained.

"It is something which we have worked on - following your pass and trying to get in behind teams, because that's what leads to goals."

'A win is a win'

Whilst Armagh have had many tough battles against Fermanagh at Brewster Park over the years, they were 3-4 to 0-2 to the good at the interval on Sunday.

In the second half, Fermanagh didn't allow Armagh to run up the score and kept things much closer, but the damage was done.

For Turbitt and the Orchard County, it was just a case of seeing the win over the line, playing against a strong breeze.

"The second half was just about seeing it out in tough conditions," he admitted.

"It was about consolidating what we had, whilst also trying to chip over a few points.

"We probably think that we could have got more, but in the end there was a fair enough gap between us and we just saw it out. A win is a win."

Up next, Armagh take on local rivals Down in the last four, and Turbitt says that it is one for the fans to be excited for.

"You always look forward to games against Down," said the Clann Eireann man.

"We'll look forward to it, but they'll be looking forward to it. We'll give it our best and see how it goes."